    We're All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Amy Grant receives one of American music's highest honours
    Amy Grant receives one of American music’s highest honours
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God's creation
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God’s creation
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
Batemans Bay Uniting Church to share Christmas story with gala event

Batemans Bay Uniting Church to share Christmas story with gala event

On Sunday morning 18 December at 10am, Batemans Bay Uniting Church are having a Christmas Gala, which will tell the story of the nativity in song and drama.

The morning will feature The Three Tenors- Steve Johnston, Paul Marshall and Duncan McDiarmid, all having glorious and powerful tenor voices.

The U3A Singers, conducted by Lyn Brown, happily accepted the invitation to participate, and numbers swelled when they heard more about the morning’s events.

 Members of the church congregation gleefully agreed to dress up and perform the Christmas story.

The much coveted roles of Mary and Joseph were given to Yemi and Oscar Gouillet; ideal candidates, since they produced twin babies earlier this year, Jada and Justin. Of course the twins will star as the babies Jesus.

Obviously the Three Kings will be our tenors, and the angels will be the U3A Singers, with Gabriel being acted by Meredith.

We will not be reading from the Bible. Instead the actors will be putting the message into their own words. As well, some favourite carols have been chosen to enhance the story.

In the tradition of the Uniting Church, this will be a fine example of Inclusivity, with Mary of Nigerian heritage, Jesus portrayed as a boy and a girl, and Believers, Agnostics, and Atheists all enthusiastically welcomed.

The Christmas Gala takes place at 10am at the Batemans Bay Uniting Church on Sunday 18 December.

For further information, call Kay Killick on 0438 717606.

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia's Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members.

