Assembly Wraps Up

Over six days from 11 to 16 July, more than 200 members from around the country came together on Burramattagal land to do the business of the triennial Assembly.

One of the meeting’s most significant moments took place on the first day, when the Assembly installed its 17th President, Rev Charissa Suli, in a jubilant celebration at a packed St Stephen’s Uniting Church on Gadigal land in Sydney.

The historic appointment of Rev Suli as the youngest and first person of colour to lead the church nationally was joyfully celebrated by close to one thousand people who filled the Church while hundreds more watched online. The service was also the official opening of the 17th Assembly meeting.

The 17th Assembly has adopted three new visions for the life of the Uniting Church and established two new national Commissions

SEach day began with worship, led tby 17th Assembly liturgists Rev. Pablo Nunez, Rev Heewon Chang and Rev. Ellie Elia, and by Assembly members, the President and the Assembly worship band. Teaching was offered by Rev. Ken Sumner, Joy Han, Rev. Dr Bec Lindsay and Rev. Dr Jason Kioa. Read our worship stories from Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5 and Day 6.

Rev. Sharon Hollis delivered her retiring President’s address on Friday morning, expressing her deep gratitude for the past three years. Watch a snippet of the address.

The Assembly was blessed by the presence and insights of Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress (UAICC) members, as the meeting coincided with the 30th Anniversary of the Covenant between the UCA and the UAICC.

On Friday, members were challenged to recommit to the work of reconciliation and justice in a celebration of the 30th anniversary. In a program curated by the UAICC, it featured cultural dance, song, story, prayer and a powerful challenge to do better in our commitments to be in true relationship with the First Peoples of this land.

Assembly members also heard the UAICC report, where in a powerful and forward-looking address, National Chair Rev. Mark Kickett described Congress’ purpose: “for First Peoples to be autonomous and live freely in decision making as we minister with First Peoples and engage all peoples in theological, culturally safe, and holistic ways.”

Through the course of the meeting the Assembly passed two proposals from the UAICC which called for a redesign and revival of the Covenant. Speaking to the proposal, Rev. Mark Kickett said, “We need the church to journey with us, so the groundswell of that is with our people.”

The resolution also endorsed and committed to implementing the relevant principles in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

The 17th Assembly made two significant leadership decisions.

Rev. Dr Paul Dongwon Goh was announced the next President-elect. He will serve as President from 2027-2030 and will be the first Korean to do so. See the announcement on Facebook and watch the video.

The Assembly also appointed Mr Andrew Johnson as the new Assembly General Secretary. Mr Johnson is currently the Assembly’s Act2 Project Lead and is an established strategy, change and governance leader. He made a response following the announcement of the ballot result, which was received by acclamation.

Renowned Korean-American theologian Rev. Dr Grace Ji-Sun Kim delivered her Cato Lecture on Saturday night, issuing a challenge to image God in new ways.

Speaking off the back of her most recent book, How God became White, Grace challenged members to reflect on how racism and ‘white-ness’ have shaped images of God for centuries. You can watch the lecture in full here.

Over the six days President Rev. Charissa Suli modelled extraordinary spiritual leadership as the Assembly moved through a number of proposals, chairing the meeting in a spirit of openness and prayer, and creating a space where all voices could be heard and God’s presence could be felt.

Concluding the significant work requested at the 16th Assembly and undertaken over the past 18 months, a series of decisions were made on the Act2 Project. The Assembly adopted three new visions for the life of the Uniting Church, established two new national Commissions, and requested further investigation into the Uniting Church’s national structure.

It also adopted a proposal that seeks to affirm, welcome and honour the life and faith of transgender, intersex and gender diverse people in our Church.

It resolved to recognise three ecumenical documents as “continuing witness” to the Gospel of Jesus Christ”. The Belhar Confession, The Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification and Laudato si’ have been recognised as part of a new category of statements or confessions of faith from other churches from which we might learn.

The work of the Assembly’s Net Zero Emissions Steering Group will also continue into the next triennium after a decision was made to continue its mandate to support and encourage the whole church to move towards zero emissions by 2040. In presenting the proposal, Steering Group Convenor Richard Arnold said “the job of reducing emissions is a task for us all.”

It also passed a proposal directing the Beneficiary Fund Committee to report to the Assembly Standing Committee (ASC) as part of a process to monitor the sustainable (ethical) portfolio of Mercer Super Trust.

In an emotional moment, Rev Sharon Hollis moved a Minute of Appreciation for the Uniting Church Adult Fellowship National Committee which has ended its ministry after 42 years.

The meeting formally recognised the 30th anniversary of both the Covenant and the Manual for Meetings with a warm and candid presentation by Dr Jill Tabart, the 7th and first woman President of the Uniting Church. Dr Tabart shared her recollections of the signing of the Covenant Statement and using the Manual at the Assembly meeting for the first time in 1994.

The Assembly also gave thanks to God for the work and witness of the National Council of Churches in Australia as it marks 30 years.

On the final day the meeting passed Minutes of Appreciation for the significant leadership and work of people involved in the life and ministry of the Assembly including its committees and agencies. Elected ASC members, Chairpersons and Advocates were announced.

Assembly General Secretary (Interim) Rev. Lindsay Cullen offered thanks to all who had contributed to the planning, organisation and leadership of the meeting, including Assembly and Synod staff, the worship team, Business Committee, Facilitation Committee and Local Arrangements Committee.

The meeting closed with a powerful and joyful time of worship and with communion led by President Rev. Charissa Suli and President-elect Rev. Dr Paul Goh. Members departed for home on Tuesday afternoon, nourished and renewed for the journey ahead.

Bethany Broadstock, Uniting Church Assembly Communications