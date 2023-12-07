Anthony Rees promoted to Associate Professor

United Theological College’s Dr Anthony Rees has been promoted to Associate Professor. The promotion comes ahead of a new role he will start in the new year.

“My promotion to Associate Prof doesn’t bring with it a new role per se, but is a recognition of what I have done across all the various domains of my work: Learning and Teaching, Research, contribution to the life of the University and service to the profession,” he said.

Dr Rees will become the College’s Head of School in January. This role will see him become the leader of the school and its primary representative.



“I become responsible for the school’s progress in relation to strategic plans and operations and the implementation of the University’s policies in the life of the school,” Dr Rees said.

“By virtue of the role I also become a member of the peak representative body, the Council of Deans of Theology.”



As a result of Dr Rees’ new responsibilities, UTC has engaged Rev. Dr Rebecca Lindsay to take on some of the teaching load.

“We are thrilled to have her joining the team here,” Dr Rees said.