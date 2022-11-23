Amelia Koh-Butler to take Council of World Mission role

Rev. Dr Amelia Koh-Butler has been appointed as Mission Secretary – Education and Empowerment for the Council of World Mission (CWM)

Rev. Dr Koh-Butler is currently serving as Minister of the Eastwood Uniting Church, Uniting Church in Australia (UCA). She was a member of the World Methodist Council (WMC) Steering Committee member and Convenor of the WMC Worship and Liturgy Committee. She received a Doctor of Missiology from Fuller Theological Seminary.

Rev. Dr Butler was also previously the Director of ELM Centre (Education for Life and Ministry. As CWM Mission Secretary – Education & Empowerment, she will be responsible for developing proposals and strategies for guiding member churches to prepare next-generation leaders to be transforming disciples and for scholarship programmes.

Rev. Dr Koh-Butler begins her work at the Council of World Mission on 1 March 2023.