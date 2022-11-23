  • Home
    We're All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Amy Grant receives one of American music's highest honours
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God's creation
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
Amelia Koh-Butler to take Council of World Mission role

Rev. Dr Amelia Koh-Butler has been appointed as Mission Secretary – Education and Empowerment for the Council of World Mission (CWM)

Rev. Dr Koh-Butleis currently serving as Minister of the Eastwood Uniting Church, Uniting Church in Australia (UCA). She was a member of the World Methodist Council (WMC) Steering Committee member and Convenor of the WMC Worship and Liturgy Committee. She received a Doctor of Missiology from Fuller Theological Seminary.

Rev. Dr Butler was also previously the Director of ELM Centre (Education for Life and Ministry. As CWM Mission Secretary – Education & Empowermentshe will be responsible for developing proposals and strategies for guiding member churches to prepare next-generation leaders to be transforming disciples and for scholarship programmes.

Rev. Dr Koh-Butler begins her work at the Council of World Mission on 1 March 2023.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

