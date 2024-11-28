Advent: Preparing for the Coming Christ

It’s not just about the calendars you buy to give out in the lead up to Christmas. Historically and theologically, Advent holds profound significance, symbolising a time of preparation, reflection, and anticipation of both the birth of Christ and his eventual return at the end of time.

Advent, a term derived from the Latin word “adventus” (meaning “coming” or “arrival”), is the name given to the 40 days (more commonly 4 weeks in modern practice) preceding Christmas in the Christian liturgical calendar.

Origins of Advent

The roots of Advent can be traced back to the early Christian Church, though its exact origins are somewhat obscure. By the 4th and 5th centuries, Christian communities were observing periods of fasting and preparation before significant feasts like Christmas. Early references to this practice appear in Spain and Gaul (modern-day France). One notable example is the Council of Saragossa in 380 AD, which mentioned a time of devotion in preparation for Epiphany (then celebrated as a commemoration of Christ’s baptism).

It wasn’t until the 6th century that the Church in Rome began observing a distinct season of Advent. Initially, the focus was less on preparing for Christmas and more on penitence, emphasizing the eschatological (end-times) themes of Christ’s Second Coming. Over time, Advent developed into a dual-purpose season: one of anticipation for the Nativity of Christ and one of readiness for his promised return.

Advent’s Evolving Practices

In the early centuries, Advent was longer than the four weeks observed today. The practice of a 40-day Advent, reminiscent of Lent, was especially prominent in the Eastern Church and parts of Western Europe. This mirrored the 40 days of Christ’s fasting in the wilderness and reflected the penitential nature of the season. Believers were encouraged to fast, pray, and give alms as a way of spiritually preparing themselves.

The shift to a four-week Advent season took hold by the 9th century under the influence of the Roman liturgical tradition. Each of the four Sundays in Advent was assigned a specific theme, reflecting a progression from the Old Testament prophecies about the Messiah to the joyful anticipation of Christ’s birth. Today, these Sundays are often marked by the lighting of Advent candles on a wreath, symbolizing hope, peace, joy, and love.

Advent’s Liturgical and Cultural Significance

Liturgically, Advent is a season of “already, but not yet.” It celebrates the *already* of Christ’s Incarnation—God coming into the world as a human—and the *not yet* of Christ’s ultimate return to restore all creation. This duality imbues Advent with a sense of both solemnity and hope.

The season traditionally begins on the Sunday closest to November 30, the Feast of St. Andrew, and ends on Christmas Eve. Its liturgical colour, purple or violet, signifies penitence and preparation, though some denominations now use blue to emphasize hope and expectation. The third Sunday of Advent, known as *Gaudete Sunday* (from the Latin for “rejoice”), lightens the penitential tone with rose-coloured vestments and a focus on joy.

In addition to its religious observances, Advent has inspired numerous cultural traditions. The Advent calendar, for example, originated in 19th-century Germany as a way of marking the days until Christmas. Initially a simple devotional practice, it has since evolved into a widespread cultural phenomenon, with calendars offering everything from chocolates to beauty products behind their doors.

Spiritual Meaning of Advent

At its heart, Advent is a season of waiting—an experience deeply resonant with human existence. The Christian tradition frames this waiting in theological terms, reflecting on humanity’s longing for redemption and God’s ultimate intervention in history.

In the context of Christ’s birth, Advent reminds believers of the long-awaited fulfillment of God’s promise to send a Messiah. Prophecies from Isaiah and other Old Testament texts are often read during this season, underscoring the hope and faith of those who awaited the Savior. For modern Christians, Advent is an invitation to share in this expectancy, to pause amid the busyness of life, and to reflect on the profound mystery of God becoming human.

At the same time, Advent’s focus on Christ’s Second Coming challenges believers to live with a sense of purpose and readiness. The season calls for introspection: Are we living lives that reflect God’s love and justice? Are we prepared to meet Christ when he comes again?

Preparing Our Hearts and Minds

Today, Advent serves as both a counterbalance and complement to the commercialised celebrations of the holiday season. While society often rushes toward Christmas with consumer-driven urgency, Advent encourages patience, reflection, and spiritual grounding. It is a reminder that the joy of Christmas is not just about gift-giving but about the transformative gift of God’s presence in the world.

Advent’s themes of hope and light also resonate beyond Christian circles. In a world often marked by division, suffering, and uncertainty, the idea of preparing for a future filled with peace and renewal speaks to a universal longing for justice and healing.

The 40 days (or weeks) of Advent represent more than a countdown to Christmas. Rooted in centuries of tradition, it is a time for Christians to prepare their hearts and minds for the celebration of Christ’s birth and to reflect on the ultimate fulfillment of God’s promises.

By embracing both the joy of Christ’s arrival and the anticipation of his return, Advent invites believers into a profound spiritual journey—one that transforms not just the season but our lives.

Photo by Jonas Von Werne from Pexels.com