Gifts That Fight Poverty and Build Hope

The message of Christ’s birth is as radical today as it was more than two thousand years ago. Born in humble circumstances, the Son of God came to embody hope for the poor, the oppressed and the forgotten. As I reflect on this journey, having just returned from Indonesia where I witnessed the harsh realities of climate change, poverty and inequality, I was reminded that the birth of Christ is not just a past event but an ongoing story—a living invitation to all of us to join in God’s mission of transformation.

During my recent trip, I met with church leaders from West Papua, Bali, and West Timor. Together, we wrestled with how climate change is impacting the poorest and most vulnerable. Rising sea levels, deforestation and natural disasters are not just statistics—they are the lived reality of many communities. Yet, amidst this, the church stands as a beacon of hope. I saw firsthand how local wisdom and theological reflection converge in the church’s response to these crises.

Local wisdom has always been the foundation of how communities respond to challenges. In Minahasa, a tradition of togetherness and mutual cooperation known as Mapalus came from small farming cooperatives who understood that collaboration and teamwork is vital to sustaining the community and environment around it. In Bali, the Subak philosophy arose as a system of equitably sharing water across separate but interconnected rice farms. In Sentani, West Papua, the Fira Wali encourages the responsible use of natural resources like the sago tree, reminding the people to live in harmony with creation.

Each of these ideas began as an agricultural technique and then expanded to become a greater understanding of the interconnectedness between humans, the land and the spiritual world. A way of life that honours God’s creation and cares for the community.

It made me consider: is there a way of life that flows from the nativity story?

The nativity is a story of God’s solidarity with the marginalised. When we look at the manger, we see the Son of God who does not remain distant but enters the world in vulnerability. The shepherds, considered outsiders, were invited to be among the first to hear the good news. Wise magi, strangers to the people of Bethlehem, travelled from far away to show honour and offer extravagant gifts.

Christ’s birth and the life he went on to live should challenge our understanding of power and vulnerability. In following Christ, we come alongside the lives of others exactly where they are—equal in vulnerability—and we offer love, hope and renewal.

That is our story. And it is one that Christ is always calling us to join.

During my time in Indonesia, I saw so many of our inspiring and formidable church partners answering Christ’s call and working for justice, inclusion and care for the most vulnerable in their communities. I saw communities that are completely exposed to the next extreme weather event, the next economic shock, the next food security crisis. As climate change, deforestation and other environmental injustices make life harder for the poor, communities are crying out for justice.

Here in Australia, we can help. This Christmas, as we gather in churches and homes, let us remember that the nativity is not a static story. It is an active call to love, serve and transform. The child born in a manger invites us into a life of compassion, urging us to take part in God’s mission for the world.

UnitingWorld’s Everything in Common Gift Catalogue gives us a tangible way to participate in this ongoing story. Everything in Common invites us to give each other gifts that are expressions of God’s love for our neighbours—clean water, education, sustainable agriculture, leadership opportunities for women in the church, and more.

It’s named after the Christian community described in Acts 22: 44-45 who responded to the message of Christ with lives of radical generosity:

“All the believers were together and had everything in common. They sold property and possessions to give to anyone who had need.”

Giving gifts in solidarity with our global neighbours is a continuation of the nativity, where God’s love broke into the world through humble and transformative means.

For Christians the nativity is more than a story. It’s a way of life.

Rev Dr Apwee Ting