    Interfaith prayer service marks International Day of Peace
    Prayers in the leadup to the United Nations Climate Change Conference
    Skin
    20 Australian and New Zealander Female Theologians You Should Know in 2021
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
Adamstown Pudding Kitchen turns 50

Adamstown Uniting Church’s pudding kitchen is turning 50 this year.

Each year, the kitchen makes up to 10,000 kilograms of Christmas puddings. 

The pudding kitchen supports a number of charitable causes. It started as an initiative of Adamstown Methodist Church.

Rev. Dr Rod Pattenden is the Minister of the Word at Adamstown.

He previously told Insights that the project, “is a wonderful expression of our hospitality and joy leading up to this celebration.”

“Many volunteers are involved in its packaging and presentation and the Church employs three staff to expertly make the secret recipe.”

The kitchen was started by a congregation member out of gratitude that her brother had returned safely from the Vietnam War.

The kitchen has previously raised money for the Mercy Ships program focusing on women’s health, and safe drinking water programs in East Timor and Africa.

As well as traditional puddings, the kitchen makes sauces, pickles, and jams. The kitchen services orders from all around Australia and as far abroad as Canada and the UK.

An ABC Compass documentary about the pudding kitchen aired in 2015.

Adamstown Pudding Kitchen are now taking orders for Christmas 2021.


For more information on Adamstown Pudding Kitchen, and to make an order, visit the official website here.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

