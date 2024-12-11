Adamstown Marks 150 Years of Community and 100 Years of Its Church Building

Adamstown Uniting Church recently celebrated two significant milestones: 150 years of its congregation and 100 years since the opening of its church building. The events reflected on the church’s history, its role in the community, and plans for the future.

Preparations for the celebrations were guided by a prayer calendar, which encouraged reflection on the First Nations people of the land, prayers for past families and the challenges and joys that shaped the church community.

The celebrations began on Saturday, 23 November, with an Open Day from 10 am to 2 pm. Visitors enjoyed a barbecue, stalls, face painting, and a café, while a historical video played on loop in the church. A memorabilia corner showcased items from the church’s history.

That evening, the Centenary Concert was held in the church and livestreamed. Rev Greer Hudson served as the MC for the night filled with performances by individuals with connections to the church, and messages from past ministers and President Rev. Charissa Suli. Joel Howlett performed a professional magic act, and musician Sue Shaw – member of the New Life Singers, delivered a musical piece. The Adamstown Choir concluded the evening with a performance of This Is Me, featuring Scott Bradshaw, Glen Bradshaw, Greer Hudson, and children from the community.

On Sunday morning, 24 November, the church held a celebratory service, welcoming attendees through its red doors and up the rainbow steps. The service commenced with songs such as The Rainbow Steps and a medley of Wesley hymns. The congregation’s life and contributions were highlighted through Tapestry, a song by Heather Price that acknowledged the diverse talents of its members.

The weekend celebrations provided an opportunity to reflect on the church’s history and its place in the Adamstown community. They also highlighted the ongoing contributions of its members and reinforced its commitment to serving the community into the future.

Watch: The history of Adamstown Uniting Church and its Ministers.