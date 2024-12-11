As we prepare to celebrate Christmas, a season for all, for families, for communities and for the world. Micah offers a timeless and transformative call.



“What does the Lord require of you: to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God.”



This resonates deeply with the true meaning of Christmas, and invites all of us into a profound reflection on how we live out our faith.



At Christmas, we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, God’s radical, transformative act coming into the world as a vulnerable child born into poverty and uncertainty.



For those families that are managing the rising costs of living or communities coming together against division and violence, and the world battling injustices of war and climate change, it calls us to reimagine Christmas not as a season of excess, but a moment to recommit to justice, kindness, and humility.



To “do justice” at Christmas means recognising the systems of inequality and oppression that persist in our world and standing with those who are most affected. In a time when many are struggling to make ends meet, facing poverty, war, and injustice, we are called to be advocates for change. Whether it’s supporting fair treatment of those with drug dependency, working with the homeless and the marginalised, or advocating for climate justice, doing justice is our response to the love that came into the world in Christ.





To “love kindness” is to embody the radical compassion and mercy of Jesus. In a world often marked by division and indifference, Christmas invites all of us to extend kindness not just to those who are easy to love, but to the stranger, the “other”, and even those we disagree with. Kindness can be a powerful force for healing and reconciliation, transforming both individual lives and entire communities.



To “walk humbly with God” is a reminder that our faith calls us to a posture of humility, recognising that we are all interconnected and dependent on God’s grace.



Christmas challenges us to transform our world, to set aside pride, greed, and self-interest, and instead live together with one another, seeking peace and reconciliation for all people.

This season, we honour the birth of Jesus Christ. Good news. Indeed, Good news for all people. To bring justice, kindness and humility for your families, for your community, and for our world.



Have a blessed Christmas.

Rev. Faaimata Havea Hiliau, Moderator of the Uniting Church Synod of NSW and ACT

Rev. Faaimata Havea Hiliau, Moderator of the Uniting Church Synod of NSW and ACT