A labradorable cause

Guide Dogs NSW/ACT is calling for people to volunteer as Puppy Raisers.

Puppy Raisers play a critical role in transforming young puppies into trainee Guide Dogs, who will one day provide a life-changing service of essential independence and freedom to someone who is blind or has low vision.

From around eight weeks of age, Guide Dogs are placed with Puppy Raisers who provide basic training and a home, so they become socialised, confident, and focused before they start their formal Guide Dog training a year later. This includes establishing good toileting, feeding, sleeping, and walking routines.

Raisers attend weekly training sessions so the puppy can learn basic skills such as sitting nicely when being groomed, walking on a lead and developing house manners.

My Lindqvist is Guide Dogs NSW’s Puppy Development Advisor.

“We are looking for people that are home most of the time and who are interested in putting effort into training and socialising the dog. What you get in return is a life-changing experience and knowing that you’ve positively contributed to your community,” Ms Lindqvist said.

Puppy Raisers need to have a fully fenced yard or be away from home no more than four hours at a time and have access to a car. Volunteers must also be available for information sessions, vet checks, and Puppy Pre-School.

Guide Dogs provides food, veterinary care, flea and tick prevention and you will have a dedicated Puppy Development Adviser on hand to answer questions.

It takes over two years and costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, and train each Guide Dog. Guide Dogs are provided at no cost to those who need them.

For more information, Guide Dogs NSW are hosting an Information session at Liverpool Golf Club on Saturday 22 June 10am –11.30am. Spots can be booked here.