    The church: experimenting with minority 
    The church: experimenting with minority 
    How the Resurrection Changes Everything 
    How the Resurrection Changes Everything 
    The Crucified God, Five Decades On 
    The Crucified God, Five Decades On 
    What Spiritual Growth Actually Looks Like
    What Spiritual Growth Actually Looks Like
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women's Day and Ramadan
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani's Eyes
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
    A Mixed Bag of Rain and Regret
    A Mixed Bag of Rain and Regret
Send a Kid to Camp Returns

Send a Kid to Camp Returns

The Pulse Team has announced another appeal to raise funds to send kids to camp. 

The appeal, which has run in past years, sends children to church camp they might otherwise not make. It continues a longer legacy dating back to the 1920s, when Methodist Church initiatives raised funds for children to attend Crusader camps.

Jo Drayton is the Pulse Team Leader. 

“The Send a Kid to Camp fund is a fantastic opportunity for the whole church to contribute to the discipleship of young people in our Synod,” she said. 

“Pulse receives funding requests from all over NSW and the ACT, mostly from rural and regional churches who are committed to getting their kids on our camps but for who the additional cost of transporting them to and from camp and funding leaders attendance is a stretch which sometimes puts these opportunities out of reach.” 
 
“Every little bit counts, your donations will go entirely to sending someone to one of our 3 major camps each year,  so please think about what you could contribute to help build young people’s faith and develop young leaders as part of the Pulse ministry.” 

To donate, people interested can send funds to the Pulse Camp Fund. BSB: 634634 ACC: 100046230. 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

