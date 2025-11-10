YouVersion Marks One Billion Installs with Global Bible Month Celebration

YouVersion, creator of the world’s most popular Bible app, has reached a major milestone — one billion installs across its family of apps. The achievement comes during a record-breaking year for Bible engagement, reflecting a growing global hunger for Scripture and the power of technology to meet that need.

Since launching in 2008, YouVersion has grown from a simple idea in an airport security line into one of the most downloaded apps in history. Today, it helps people read, listen to and share the Bible in more than 2,300 languages. Founder and CEO Bobby Gruenewald said the milestone was a celebration of the Bible’s enduring impact.

“We’re seeing incredible global momentum around Bible engagement,” Gruenewald said. “Every day we hear stories of lives being changed—someone overcoming addiction, marriages being restored, people encountering Scripture in their own language for the first time.”

The scale of engagement continues to rise. YouVersion reports its apps are opened one billion times every 39 days, with daily usage up 18 per cent from last year and global installs increasing 12 per cent year-over-year.

In Australia, YouVersion’s Bible apps have been downloaded over 7.4 million times, including more than half a million installs this year. Local partnerships have fuelled this growth, with 7,000 churches and ministries—among them Compassion Australia, The Salvation Army, Alpha Australia, and Bible Society Australia—creating content for local communities.

“In a world full of noise, people are looking for something real—and they’re finding it in Scripture,” said Dave Adamson, YouVersion’s Australia Director. “Every day we hear from Aussies who are finding hope when life’s heavy and purpose when things are unclear.”

To mark the billion-install milestone, YouVersion has announced that November is Global Bible Month. Partnering with organisations like Glorify, Hallow and The Bible Project, the initiative includes a 30-Day Bible Challenge encouraging people to engage daily with Scripture—digitally or in print.

“In a world searching for truth, we’ve seen one thing consistently transform lives, and that’s daily engagement with Scripture,” Gruenewald said.

The celebration will culminate on 17 November with a global event at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, featuring Lauren Daigle, Phil Wickham, Brooke Ligertwood, Christine Caine and Craig Groeschel.

Seventeen years on, YouVersion’s mission remains the same: to make the Bible accessible and relevant for a digital generation seeking meaning and hope.

To donwload the YouVersion Bible App for your phone, laptop or computer, visit the website.