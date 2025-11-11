Viral Movember and LSKD Video Sparks New Conversation on Men’s Mental Health

A new collaboration between men’s health charity Movember and Australian streetwear brand LSKD has gone viral, sparking a fresh national conversation about how men’s mental health is understood and discussed.

The short film, released last weekend, shows two men running silently side by side — a simple but powerful image that captures the hidden nature of many men’s struggles. Inspired by a 2023 Norwich City Football Club campaign, the video has been viewed more than 20 million times on TikTok and over 4 million times on Instagram, with thousands of men sharing their own stories in response.

LSKD’s Head of Content, Matt Kirby, said the goal was never to chase viral numbers but to encourage conversation. “We wanted to show that even when nothing is said, there’s something going on,” he said. “It’s about being there for your mates and noticing what’s not being said.”

Movember’s Global Director of Men’s Health Research, Dr Zac Seidler, said the campaign aims to challenge outdated approaches to men’s mental health. While awareness has grown over the past decade, suicide rates remain alarmingly high — with seven out of nine Australians who die by suicide each day being men.

“We’ve been telling men to ‘just talk more’ for years,” Dr Seidler said. “But the truth is, men are already aware of mental health issues. The problem is that our systems and messages often don’t meet them where they are.”

Research shows that nearly half of men drop out of therapy early, often because they feel the experience doesn’t fit their needs or values. Movember’s new campaign takes a different tack — focusing on connection, purpose and meaning rather than simply asking men to open up.

“Men don’t just want to survive,” Dr Seidler said. “They want to matter. They want to feel useful, purposeful and connected.”

The LSKD x Movember campaign comes amid growing recognition that awareness alone isn’t enough. Despite the visibility of initiatives like Movember, outcomes have plateaued, and advocates say it’s time for a new phase — one centred on action, relevance and connection.

Dr Seidler believes that mental health messages need to be built into men’s everyday environments — in workplaces, gyms, sporting clubs and friendship circles — rather than confined to clinical or crisis settings.

“It’s about checking in earlier and more often,” he said. “We need to move away from waiting until things fall apart. Men respond best when mental health is approached through activity, shared experience and genuine connection.”

The film’s quiet impact — showing two runners moving together without speaking — has resonated deeply because it reflects the reality of many men’s friendships: side-by-side rather than face-to-face. It suggests that support doesn’t always have to mean deep conversation; sometimes, it’s simply about showing up.

Social media responses echo that message, with many viewers writing that the video helped them recognise a friend, brother or father who might be struggling. Others said it inspired them to reach out and start a conversation.

LSKD and Movember have confirmed plans for a follow-up video, featuring a community member sharing their personal story. The hope is to keep momentum going — and to keep men talking, acting and connecting.

For Dr Seidler, that’s the heart of the campaign. “If this video gets one man to check in with another — not just to ask if he’s okay, but to really be there — then that’s success.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit movember.com for resources and support.