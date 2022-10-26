  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Should Christians Be Scared of Halloween?
    Should Christians Be Scared of Halloween?
    Asexuality and the Church
    Asexuality and the Church
    Faith has not been cancelled: a response to Barney Zwartz￼￼
    Faith has not been cancelled: a response to Barney Zwartz￼￼
    Did the Morrison government change the relationship between religion and politics in Australia?
    Did the Morrison government change the relationship between religion and politics in Australia?
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Your say: Stateless Man still in detention

Your say: Stateless Man still in detention

In July 2021, I wrote about a man in Villawood Immigration Detention Centre, Mr Imasi Said (he has also been named as Imasi Yousef). Imasi is a stateless man, as he is not sure where he was born nor how old he is. He was abandoned by his mother as a young child and has no knowledge of who his father is.

Consequently, Imasi was trafficked as a child slave right through to his late teenage years. As a stateless person he has no citizenship or country that he can call home, he has now been held in immigration detention in Australia for close to 13 years, he continues to wait for sanctuary and citizenship.  Imasi has exhausted all avenues via the courts to be released into the community without success.

As I wrote in 2021, Imasi is a very smart person and he would make a very positive contribution to Australia if given a chance. There is also a significant cost to taxpayers in keeping Imasi locked up in detention, he is a good person and it is high time that he is given his freedom.

He continues to be held in detention awaiting to be released, he has done no wrong but is treated worse than a convicted prisoner, who at least do have the opportunity to undertake courses and know how long they will be imprisoned for.

How can we help? As I said last year, people power can work and this is clearly demonstrated with the Nadesalingham family, affectionately known as the Biloela family.  

To make Imasi’s story known, post to social media, write letters, send emails, make phone calls to your Federal Member and to the Minister for Immigration,  the Hon. Andrew Giles: andrew.giles.mp@aph.gov.au. His office can be called on  (02) 6277 7770.

Geoff Lattimore

Share

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

Error validating access token: Session has expired on Saturday, 22-Oct-22 13:47:22 PDT. The current time is Thursday, 27-Oct-22 21:20:13 PDT.
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top