  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    When did we begin?
    When did we begin?
    What do the census findings on religious belief tell us?
    What do the census findings on religious belief tell us?
    Why I kept going to beer club this Lent
    Why I kept going to beer club this Lent
    Opinion: The Bible says nothing about abortion. So being anti-choice is a cultural and political decision, not a biblical one
    Opinion: The Bible says nothing about abortion. So being anti-choice is a cultural and political decision, not a biblical one
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Your Say: Gospel Service a Triumph

Your Say: Gospel Service a Triumph

Sunday 3 July was cold, wet and dreary – not a good day for the beach, and not wet enough to keep people at home, but perfect for a jazz gospel service at Batemans Bay Uniting Church. The arts have been seriously gouged in the Eurobodella since the Black Summer, COVID, and floods, so any excuse for a shindig was welcomed. The musicians were so keen to play they were there early, having happily agreed to be part of the service. 

By 2:00 pm the band was playing, the church was filling, the choir was in place, and there was a sense of anticipation in the air. 

Paul Marshall sang, “How Great Thou Art” to start proceedings and was rewarded by thunderous applause. The foundation was set for a joyful service. Everyone joined in the singing, laughter, clapping, dancing and everything that makes a Jazz Gospel Service such fun. There were prayers, of course, and an amusing, but brief, sermon to get the message across that God would help us overcome our fear. 

Sing Australia thrilled us with their singing, especially “Panis Angelicus” and we joined in as they sang “The Holy City” at the end of the service. 

As we sang “The Saints”, while leaving the church, all had broad smiles and spirits so high they were floating! 

In the retiring offering we received over $800.00 for our outreach program, Pivot Point.

In the ensuing weeks, people have been asking when the next Gospel Service is happening. 

Kay Killick

Batemans Bay Uniting Church

email: kaykillick@bigpond.com

Share

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

A course offered at United Theological College (Sy…
Australia's State of the Environment Report was re…
Trafficked to Australia is a new expose on Austral…
Growing in number – it’s not about working harder,…
#ReadThis We have recently shared very interesting…
Karina Kreminski is the founder of Neighbourhood M…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top