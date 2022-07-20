Your Say: Gospel Service a Triumph

Sunday 3 July was cold, wet and dreary – not a good day for the beach, and not wet enough to keep people at home, but perfect for a jazz gospel service at Batemans Bay Uniting Church. The arts have been seriously gouged in the Eurobodella since the Black Summer, COVID, and floods, so any excuse for a shindig was welcomed. The musicians were so keen to play they were there early, having happily agreed to be part of the service.

By 2:00 pm the band was playing, the church was filling, the choir was in place, and there was a sense of anticipation in the air.

Paul Marshall sang, “How Great Thou Art” to start proceedings and was rewarded by thunderous applause. The foundation was set for a joyful service. Everyone joined in the singing, laughter, clapping, dancing and everything that makes a Jazz Gospel Service such fun. There were prayers, of course, and an amusing, but brief, sermon to get the message across that God would help us overcome our fear.

Sing Australia thrilled us with their singing, especially “Panis Angelicus” and we joined in as they sang “The Holy City” at the end of the service.

As we sang “The Saints”, while leaving the church, all had broad smiles and spirits so high they were floating!

In the retiring offering we received over $800.00 for our outreach program, Pivot Point.

In the ensuing weeks, people have been asking when the next Gospel Service is happening.

Kay Killick

Batemans Bay Uniting Church

email: kaykillick@bigpond.com