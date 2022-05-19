Women in ministry retreat returns for 2022

The annual Women in Ministry retreat takes place again from 24 to 27 July.

The retreat will be facilitated by Rev. Dr. Sarah Agnew, who brings her skills as story teller and poet to her facilitation.

Rev. Christine Palmer is one of the event’s organisers. She told Insights that the retreat was an opportunity for women in ministry who were feeling busy or tired.



“Alongside group sessions there is also time for silence and personal reflection, and an opportunity to get to know new ministry colleagues and catch up with others. Apart from the space to stop and rest, part of the appeal is being able to spend some time with other colleagues in a relaxed safe space.”

“The retreat is for women who are currently in an active Ministry placement; ordained, pastor or specified ministry role. If you feel you’re too busy or you’re feeling too tired then this retreat is for you. Often as women in Ministry we tend to give and provide care and spiritual nourishment to others and this retreat offers an opportunity to receive that care and spiritual nourishment instead.”

“The retreat has a lovely balance of silence and personal reflection, facilitation and community sharing, fun and laughter. St Joseph’s Kincumber is a beautiful site that offers a labyrinth, garden meditation areas, walking tracks and individual ensuite rooms.”

Rev. Ellie Elia said that the event was one of the highlights of her year.



“I’m always amazed how this space offers such depth in a short time. I cherish the wisdom and joy of this women’s space,” she said.

Jo Drayton is another conference organiser who shared this sentiment.

“I try to carve out this time each year for retreat. It is an excellent opportunity for silent, deep reflection where I have time and space to journal, a discipline I find helps put things into perspective and allows God to speak in the silence,” Ms Drayton said.



“But also to hear the deep wisdom of other women as they reflect and retreat. But I also love the space for all the ‘feels’; laughter, tears, silence, silliness and always creative expression.”

Registration costs $525 and closes on 11 July. Scholarships are available.

The Women in Ministry retreat takes place from 24 to 27 July at St Joseph’s Spirituality and Education Centre, 8 Humphreys Road, Kincumber South. For scholarship information, contact umeinfo@nswact.uca.org.au.