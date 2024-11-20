Wicked’s Timely and Relevant Message

Whether you are a fan of musical theatre or not, it’s clear that Wicked will resonate with audiences this year as one of the film’s most significant themes is empathy and understanding of the people on the margins, a theme that Christians will be well versed in.

At the heart of Wicked is the unlikely friendship between Elphaba, the misunderstood green-skinned witch, and Glinda, the bubbly and popular blonde.

Wicked the film is a cinematic adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, and is a visually stunning spectacle that successfully translates the stage’s magic to the silver screen. While the film undoubtedly delivers on its promise of grand musical numbers and breathtaking set design, its true power lies in its exploration of themes of difference, acceptance, and the complexities of friendship.

Starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the film explores the evolving friendship between two young women whose contrasting identities highlight society’s biases. Their relationship is a testament to the transformative power of empathy and understanding. The film delves into the nuances of their bond, highlighting how their differences ultimately bring them closer together.

At its heart, Wicked is a tale of empathy. Elphaba’s green skin marks her as an outcast, symbolising societal prejudice, while Glinda embodies privilege and conformity. Initially, their relationship is strained, with Glinda representing the expectations of beauty and social acceptance. However, as the narrative unfolds, their shared experiences at Shiz University—and beyond—bridge their differences. This mutual understanding becomes a profound commentary on how connection can transcend appearances and societal expectations.

Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba is a revelation, her powerhouse vocals capturing both vulnerability and defiance. She captures the character’s intelligence, vulnerability, and unwavering determination with a raw intensity that is both captivating and heartbreaking. Erivo’s powerful vocals elevate the film’s musical numbers, particularly “Defying Gravity,” which is a tour de force performance.

Ariana Grande’s Glinda shines as a comedic foil, balancing bubbly charm with depth as her character learns to see beyond superficial values. Her portrayal is both charming and nuanced, showcasing the character’s evolution from a sheltered princess to a compassionate friend. Grande’s vocals are as impressive as ever, and her rendition of “Popular” is a highlight of the film.

Together, they bring nuance to their characters’ bond, showcasing how friendship evolves through understanding and shared struggles. Their chemistry is palpable, and their on-screen dynamic is both heartwarming and heartbreaking. The film effectively explores the complexities of their friendship, highlighting the moments of joy, frustration, and ultimate understanding which is both timely and relevant.

The production’s visuals—lush costumes and immersive design—complement its emotional depth. The film successfully communicates its messages of acceptance through not only its characters’ growth but also its broader commentary on marginalisation and societal judgment.

Wicked is a timely reminder of the power of kindness and the necessity of embracing the “other,” making it a poignant adaptation that will resonate with fans of the musical and newcomers .