What is Christ the King Sunday and Why Do We Celebrate It?

Christ the King Sunday, celebrated on the final Sunday of the liturgical year, stands as a bold declaration of Jesus Christ’s eternal sovereignty. Instituted by Pope Pius XI in 1925 in response to rising secularism and the political ideologies of nationalism and totalitarianism, this feast reminds us that earthly governments and rulers are transient, but Christ reigns supreme forever. It is a countercultural proclamation that, amid the flux of worldly powers, Jesus remains the unshakable cornerstone of our lives.

The Context of the Feast

When Pope Pius XI established Christ the King Sunday, the world was grappling with profound upheavals. The aftermath of World War I had left societies fractured and disillusioned, while ideologies like fascism and communism sought to fill the spiritual void. In this climate, the Church affirmed that true hope and justice could only be found in the Kingship of Christ. By declaring Jesus as King, the Church rejected the idea that ultimate allegiance belonged to any earthly authority or ideology.

Nearly a century later, the message of Christ the King Sunday remains as relevant as ever. In a world marked by political division, economic inequality, and the erosion of shared moral foundations, the feast challenges us to evaluate where our ultimate loyalties lie. It asks us to resist the temptation to place undue trust in human systems and instead to centre our lives on the eternal reign of Christ.

The Eternal Kingship of Christ

The Scriptures provide rich imagery to understand Christ’s kingship. In the Gospel reading for Christ the King Sunday, we often encounter Jesus before Pilate, declaring, “My kingdom is not of this world” (John 18:36). Here, Christ distinguishes his reign from earthly powers. His kingdom does not rely on military might or coercion but is built on truth, love, and justice.

This kingship is further revealed in the vision of the prophet Daniel, where “one like a son of man” receives an everlasting dominion that will not pass away (Daniel 7:13–14). The Book of Revelation echoes this, describing Christ as the “King of kings and Lord of lords” (Revelation 19:16). These passages remind us that Jesus’ reign transcends time and space, offering a hope that no earthly government can provide.

Governments Rise and Fall

History is a testament to the transient nature of human authority. Empires that once seemed invincible—Rome, Byzantium, the British Empire—are now studied as relics of the past. Leaders rise to power, promising peace and prosperity, only to falter or be replaced. Political systems, no matter how robust, are imperfect because they are the work of flawed human beings.

In contrast, the reign of Christ is eternal and unchanging. His sovereignty is not subject to the whims of elections, economic crises, or international conflicts. While earthly rulers govern for a season, Christ governs for eternity. This reality calls us to hold human authorities in perspective, respecting their role while recognizing their limitations. As Christians, our ultimate allegiance belongs to the King who reigns forever.

Living Under Christ’s Reign

Acknowledging Christ as King is not merely a theological statement; it is a call to action. If Jesus is truly our Lord, his teachings must shape our lives. His reign is marked by values that often stand in stark contrast to the ways of the world: humility over pride, service over power, forgiveness over vengeance.

In the Beatitudes, Christ reveals the ethos of his kingdom: blessed are the poor in spirit, the meek, the merciful, and those who hunger and thirst for righteousness (Matthew 5:3–10). These values challenge us to reject the selfishness and greed that dominate much of human society. Instead, we are called to embody the principles of Christ’s kingdom in our daily lives, becoming witnesses to his love and justice.

A Hope for the Future

Christ the King Sunday is not only a proclamation of Christ’s present reign but also a reminder of the future fulfillment of his kingdom. As we await the day when “every knee should bow” and “every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord” (Philippians 2:10–11), we are called to live as citizens of his eternal kingdom. This hope sustains us in the face of the world’s challenges, assuring us that evil and injustice will not have the final word.

A Challenge to the Church

The feast also challenges the Church to live up to its calling as the body of Christ on earth. Just as Jesus confronted the powers of his day with truth and compassion, the Church is called to speak prophetically against injustice, violence, and exploitation. This mission requires courage and humility, trusting not in worldly influence but in the power of the gospel.

Our Yearly Reminder

Christ the King Sunday is a yearly reminder that while human governments and systems are temporary, Christ’s reign is eternal. It challenges us to examine our loyalties and live as faithful subjects of the true King. In a world searching for stability and meaning, the feast proclaims the unchanging truth: Jesus Christ is our Lord, and his kingdom will have no end. As we celebrate this solemnity, may we renew our commitment to living under his reign, bearing witness to his love and justice in all we do.