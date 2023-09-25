Home
Why YES? A Pastoral response

Gen X, Y, Z: all have grown up in a fast-paced, global and virtual world so different from the world of my Baby-Boomer childhood.

 My family, community, schooling, church… would now be viewed as incredibly conservative.

And I suppose it is unsurprising that I internalised the messages that ‘being a good person’ meant: ‘be quiet’, ‘toe the line’, ‘don’t rock the boat’, ‘preserve the status quo’. To do otherwise – felt transgressive; wrong.

One of those rules was you didn’t talk about religion or politics, especially at the same time.

In contrast, within Uniting (as part of the Uniting Church in Australia) social justice advocacy, community services and spiritual care, go hand in hand. It’s a challenging synthesis: inviting me to dream beyond status quo, and move beyond comfort-zones – for the benefit of others…

So as a Boomer who has found my voice, and as a Chaplain who spends my days listening to and affirming the voices of others, I am happy to talk about my ‘Yes’ vote in the upcoming Referendum. It reflects both a Uniting/Uniting Church response (FAQs About The Voice – Uniting Church Australia), and my personal and professional Pastoral Response:

*  My ‘YES’ vote is my ongoing commitment to respectful listening.

*  My ‘YES’ vote is an affirmation of the gifts such listening gives – for both the listener and speaker:  recognition, respect, shared wisdom, balance, growth, empowerment, healing…

    ‘We empower one another by hearing the other to speech’ (Nelle Morton (1977), Beloved Image).

*  My ‘YES’ vote is for Voice, conversation, healing and wholeness.

Cal More (Uniting Chaplain, South Coast)

#UnitingForYES

Insights Magazine

