What Would Jesus Think Of AI?

Every few weeks, headlines celebrate yet another breakthrough in AI.

These achievements, the products of generative AI, have become routine in their ability to both amaze and unsettle. Yet amid the marvels, it is essential to pause and reflect on what AI truly offers. The promise of generative AI goes beyond technical feats—it represents a vision of ease and justice that seems tantalisingly within reach.

AI advocates paint a world where work becomes simpler, society more equitable, and human error less consequential. They propose that AI will bypass the frailties of human judgment, ushering in a new era of mechanized fairness.

These are seductive promises, but are they aligned with the reality of our human nature and purpose?

Or are they echoes of age-old temptations, repackaged in digital form?

The Techno-Optimist Vision

Marc Andreessen, a prominent venture capitalist, epitomizes the AI enthusiasm dominating Silicon Valley. In his 2023 “Techno-Optimist Manifesto,” Andreessen boldly claimed, “There is no material problem—whether created by nature or by technology—that cannot be solved with more technology.” His vision is utopian: technology will make “everyone rich, everything cheap, and everything abundant.”

For Andreessen, this abundance represents ease: a life free from toil, scarcity, and suffering. Simultaneously, he sees technology as a liberating force, promising a more just and equitable world. In his view, to slow the progress of AI would be to deny humanity its path to freedom, fulfillment, and dignity.

But Andreessen’s optimism rests on a mechanistic view of humanity. His manifesto suggests that people are not creatures called to live in relationship with one another and their Creator, but rather machines to be optimized, with technology as the ultimate solution.

Warnings from Science Fiction

The allure of ease and justice through technology is not new. Science fiction authors have long warned against the dangers of reducing humanity to components of a machine. In Paul Kingsnorth’s dystopian novel Alexandria, humanity creates an AI called Wayland to preserve Earth’s resources after ecological collapse. Wayland offers salvation by transferring human consciousness into a digital medium, promising liberation from the hardships of embodied existence.

Wayland’s appeal is twofold. First, it offers ease—a release from the suffering and labor of physical life. Second, it promises justice—a rational order free from humanity’s destructive tendencies. To achieve these ends, humans must relinquish their bodily existence, effectively surrendering their humanity.

Similarly, other literary works echo these themes. Nathaniel Hawthorne’s satirical “The Celestial Railroad” envisions a technological shortcut to heaven, bypassing the struggles of faith and virtue. In Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, technology creates a utopia of comfort and pleasure, at the cost of individual freedom and depth. These stories caution against trusting in technology to deliver salvation, as it often comes at the expense of what makes us human.

The Temptation of Jesus

The ancient roots of these temptations are revealed in the story of Jesus’ testing in the wilderness. In Matthew 4 and Luke 4, Satan tempts Jesus with offers of ease and justice. He challenges Jesus to turn stones into bread, leap from the temple unharmed, and claim dominion over all kingdoms without the pain of the Cross. Each temptation offers a shortcut to power and glory, bypassing the slow, sacrificial path of God’s kingdom.

Jesus’ responses remind us of the importance of means, not just ends. When tempted to turn stones into bread, he declares, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.” By refusing to perform miracles for convenience, Jesus affirms that life’s highest good lies in relationship with God, not in the elimination of discomfort.

The final temptation—to rule the world by worshiping Satan—strikes at the heart of justice. Jesus could have achieved a just reign immediately, but at the cost of his divine mission. His rejection of this offer underscores that God’s kingdom cannot be separated from the sacrificial love embodied in the Cross.

The Inefficiency of Love

Jesus’ ministry was marked by inefficiency, a stark contrast to the machine-like precision of AI. He healed the sick one by one, taught in parables that required contemplation, and chose to disciple a small group of followers rather than broadcasting his message universally. This slowness was not a flaw but a reflection of divine love—a love that values presence, relationship, and the individual.

Wendell Berry, a farmer-poet, captures this sentiment in his observation that modern life risks dividing people into those who “wish to live as creatures” and those who “wish to live as machines.” To live as creatures is to embrace the limitations and messiness of human life, finding meaning in relationships and shared struggles.

In contrast, AI tempts us to live as machines, optimizing every aspect of life for efficiency and comfort. Yet this approach erodes the very humanity it seeks to enhance. True justice and compassion require personal attention, not impersonal algorithms.

The Call to Creaturely Living

How, then, should we respond to the promises of AI based on what Jesus would do?

Resist the Temptation of Ease

Technologies that promise to simplify our lives should be approached with caution. While tools can be helpful, they should not replace the slow, personal work of love and care. Whether it’s cooking a meal for family or listening to a friend in need, these acts of attention and presence cannot be automated. Embrace the Inefficiency of Love

Love is inherently inefficient. It requires time, effort, and vulnerability. Jesus’ healing of the blind man in Mark 8 illustrates this beautifully. The man’s healing unfolds in stages, reflecting the disciples’ gradual understanding of Jesus’ identity. This inefficiency is not a failure but an invitation to participate in God’s redemptive work. Prioritise Relationships Over Outcomes

The parable of the Good Samaritan reminds us that justice is not about maximizing efficiency but about responding to the needs of those around us. The Samaritan’s care for the injured man was costly and time-consuming, yet it embodied the love of neighbor that Jesus calls us to. Celebrate Gratuitous Acts of Grace

In a world driven by metrics and outcomes, acts of gratuitous grace—writing a poem, sharing a meal, or giving generously—remind us of the beauty of life lived in relationship with God and others. These acts defy the logic of utility, reflecting the abundant grace of the gospel.

Promises, Promises

AI offers the allure of ease and justice, but these promises come with profound risks. As creatures made in the image of God, we are called to live in relationship with one another, embracing the slow, messy, and sacrificial work of love.

Jesus resisted temptations, choosing the path of suffering and presence over shortcuts to power. In doing so, he demonstrated that true justice and compassion are inseparable from the means by which they are achieved.

As we navigate an age increasingly shaped by AI, let us follow Jesus’ example, living as creatures who value relationships over efficiency and grace over optimisation. Only then can we resist the false promises of technology and embody the love of God in a world longing for hope and redemption.