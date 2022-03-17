  • Home
    The Transformative Power of Compassion
    The Transformative Power of Compassion
    Patrick and Gertrude
    Patrick and Gertrude
    Prayer for those affected by the floods in the Far North Coast
    Prayer for those affected by the floods in the Far North Coast
    The gift of learning
    The gift of learning
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    The multiverse of madness
    The multiverse of madness
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
What would Gandhi say about Ukraine?

A new book, coedited by Sathianthan Clarke, explores what Gandhi’s teachings might have to say when it comes to contemporary issues.

Gandhi’s Truths is a collection of essays, each from a slightly different perspective and concerned with a different topic.

Dr Clarke told Insights that current world events gave the book’s themes more impetus.

“I can only say that the book is so timely,” he said.

“At a time in which we see the collusion of the Russian Orthodox Church with the violent expansion of the nation-state of Russia into Ukraine, this book brings the non-violent wisdom of Gandhi in conversation with the teachings of Jesus, Martin Luther King Jr, and B. R. Ambedkar to reiterate and reimagine the possibility of peace.”

United Theological College’s Rev. Dr Peter Walker contributes one of the book’s essays: ‘Swadeshi and the Self-Sufficiency of Religions: Gandhi’s Thoughts on Conversion and Nicholas of Cusa’s Dialogue of Perspectives’.

Dr Clarke edited Gandhi’s Truths alongside Stephen Pickard. The book also features contributions from William Emilsen, Peter Hooten, Suka Joshua, C. Anthony Hunt, Anderson H. M. Jeremiah, and Josiah Ulysses Young III.

Dr Clarke is the author of several books, including Competing Fundamentalisms. He delivered the May MacLeod Lecture in 2017. He also led the Synod meeting’s Bible studies in 2021.

 Gandhi’s Truths In An Age of Fundamentalism And Nationalism is available now for pre-order.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

