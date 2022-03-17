What would Gandhi say about Ukraine?

A new book, coedited by Sathianthan Clarke, explores what Gandhi’s teachings might have to say when it comes to contemporary issues.



Gandhi’s Truths is a collection of essays, each from a slightly different perspective and concerned with a different topic.

Dr Clarke told Insights that current world events gave the book’s themes more impetus.

“I can only say that the book is so timely,” he said.



“At a time in which we see the collusion of the Russian Orthodox Church with the violent expansion of the nation-state of Russia into Ukraine, this book brings the non-violent wisdom of Gandhi in conversation with the teachings of Jesus, Martin Luther King Jr, and B. R. Ambedkar to reiterate and reimagine the possibility of peace.”

United Theological College’s Rev. Dr Peter Walker contributes one of the book’s essays: ‘Swadeshi and the Self-Sufficiency of Religions: Gandhi’s Thoughts on Conversion and Nicholas of Cusa’s Dialogue of Perspectives’.

Dr Clarke edited Gandhi’s Truths alongside Stephen Pickard. The book also features contributions from William Emilsen, Peter Hooten, Suka Joshua, C. Anthony Hunt, Anderson H. M. Jeremiah, and Josiah Ulysses Young III.



Dr Clarke is the author of several books, including Competing Fundamentalisms. He delivered the May MacLeod Lecture in 2017. He also led the Synod meeting’s Bible studies in 2021.

Gandhi’s Truths In An Age of Fundamentalism And Nationalism is available now for pre-order.