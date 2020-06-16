  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    A Mein contribution
    A Mein contribution
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    The times they are a-changin’
    The times they are a-changin’
  • Reviews
    A timely look at slavery
    A timely look at slavery
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
What I’m reading: Peter Walker

What I’m reading: Peter Walker

Every month, one of United Theological College’s faculty members will provide Insights with a list of books they have recently read. This month, UTC’s Principal, Dr Peter Walker provides his list.

A New Church and a New Seminary: Theological Education is the Solution

David McAllister-Wilson, (Nashville: Abingdon Press, 2018)

McAllister-Wilson heads Wesley Seminary in Washington DC, one of thirteen United Methodist Church seminaries in the US, a denomination similar in many ways to the UCA. This is a harvest of wisdom drawn from his 20 years in that role. McAllister-Wilson is convinced there are two groups that will have greatest influence over the future of his denomination – its elected leaders and its seminaries.

What is needed of denominational leaders? Embrace disruptive innovations, learn again that church is not only about ‘believing things’ but also ‘proclaiming things’, and deploy underutilised property resources for mission. And the seminaries? Model a ‘culture of call’ for the whole church, uphold the highest standards of education, and seek flexibility in ministry formation processes. 

Key quote: ‘Given the intellectual and moral challenges of our time, do we think we require fewer well-educated pastors?’

Who’s Minding the Story? The United Church of Canada Meets a Secular Age

Jeff Seaton, (Eugene OR: Pickwick, 2018)

Seaton is an ordained minister of the United Church of Canada, an ecumenical union similar to the UCA. Reading this book is like looking into a UCC mirror and finding the UCA looking back at you. He describes the decline of congregations, the emergence of ‘conservative’ and ‘progressive’ identity groups, and asks how engagement with modernity and secularisation has changed the denomination. If the UCC’s future is at risk, Seaton argues it is their own doing.

The denomination enthusiastically embraced a central message of the secular theologies of the 1960’s, that the church needed to get out into the world, connect with community culture, find common ground, and emphasise shared values. This was good mission, and became a strength. Yet the strength has now become a weakness. To set aside the gospel message, our ‘Story’, in order to be ‘relevant’, is to lose touch with the church’s identity and calling. The key quote is the title: ‘Who’s minding the story?’

An Ecological Theology of Liberation: Salvation and Political Ecology

Daniel P. Castillo, (Maryknoll: Orbis, 2019)

Castillo’s is a powerful contribution to the growing body of theological work on human-induced climate change. The strengths of this book are its engagement with Genesis 1-4, dialogues with Gustavo Gutierrez and Pope Francis, the concept of church communities as a sacrament of human and ecological salvation, the author’s liberationist theological heart, and the concept of humans as ‘gardeners’ within creation.

The result is an ecological theology that unites the love of God, neighbour, and Earth, calling ecclesial communities to embrace each of these loves as a vital theme in the story of salvation.

Key quote: ‘Jesus is the one who saves the world – that is, the soil and all that comes from the soil.’

These books are now available at Camden Theological Library.

Dr Peter Walker is Principal of the United Theological College and teaches in the areas of systematic and historical theology.  His recent research has focused on the theology of Nicolas of Cusa and theologies of Christian-Muslim engagement. 

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Every church says they do – what does it mean when…
Families in Muzarabani and Gokwe Districts in rura…
#WasteWiseAtHome Are you handy with a sewing machi…
Today is United Nations World Day Against Traffick…
Are you an aspiring young leader in our community?…
#WednesdayWisdom "Therefore do not worry about tom…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top