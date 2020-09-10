  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    An inter-church dance
    An inter-church dance
    Banning conversion therapy and the essence of the Gospel
    Banning conversion therapy and the essence of the Gospel
    Is this Jesus’ face?
    Is this Jesus’ face?
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
  • Reviews
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
    Is this one better than the original?
    Is this one better than the original?
    Timeless miracles
    Timeless miracles
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
What I’m reading: Anthony Rees

What I’m reading: Anthony Rees

Dr Anthony Rees is Lecturer in Old Testament at the United Theological College. Anthony’s own books include Voices in the Wildness: An Ecological Reading of Numbers (2015),  [Re]Reading Again: A Mosaic Reading of Numbers 25 (2015) and his forthcoming Moses the Man? (2021) Here are some of the books Anthony has been reading and thinking about lately… 

Brent Strawn, The Old Testament: A Concise Introduction, London: Routledge, 2019.

In this little book, Strawn provides and insightful introduction to the historical, literary, and theological issues that confront readers of the Old Testament. Written in an engaging, accessible way, Strawn guides us through the imposing and confusing aspects of the Old Testament which often scare readers away. The book divides the Old Testament into the three-part structure commonly used: Torah, Prophets, Writings.

If you are looking for a book to help you approach the Old Testament, look no further!

L Juliana Claassens, Mourner, Mother, Midwife, Louisville: WJK, 2012.

As the title of this book might suggest, Claassens explores images of god that are some way from the violent, punitive views of god that exist in public imagination. By examining the representations of god that draw on feminine characterisation, Claassens deepens our understanding of who god is.

Drawing on her own position in South Africa, Claassens has gifted us with a sensitive work that might hep us to think about ways of speaking about god in our own places.

Norman Wirzba, Food and Faith, Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2011.

Is something as mundane as eating really a topic for serious theological exploration? Yes!

Humans are wholly reliant on food, and so food production and our relationship with the species we consume is very important. Here, Wirzba moves beyond these ethical issues to matters of sacramentality, the social nature of eating, and the relationship between eucharist and other meals.

Anthony Rees

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

May October be a month of loving our neighbours as…
#WednesdayWisdom "The LORD is my light and my salv…
Today is the International Day of Awareness of Foo…
We DID stand together. Yesterday was Action Day to…
Today is Action Day! 📢 We need to show the governm…
#WednesdayWisdom “ In their hearts humans plan the…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top