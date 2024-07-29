What do we mean by ‘finding your calling’?

Many people yearn to find work they love, a purpose that drives them. They often believe there’s a secret formula or a single, clear path to this ideal state. But the reality is far more nuanced. Finding your calling is a process filled with twists and turns, a dance between taking action and recognising the signs life throws your way.

From a Christian perspective, we are created with a purpose, destined to leave a positive mark on the world. The events we experience shape our understanding of this purpose, and the choices we make determine whether our story becomes a meaningful one.

There are two common approaches to finding your calling:

The Need-Driven Approach : This camp emphasises addressing the world’s problems. If you see a way to help, that’s your calling. It’s a noble idea, but it can lead to a joyless existence where you simply fulfill obligations.

: This camp emphasises addressing the world’s problems. If you see a way to help, that’s your calling. It’s a noble idea, but it can lead to a joyless existence where you simply fulfill obligations. The Passion-Driven Approach: This camp believes your heart knows your purpose. Follow your passion, and fulfillment will follow. However, this path can lead to aimless wandering, chasing fleeting thrills without ever truly committing.

Both approaches have flaws. The key lies in finding a balance between your inner desires and the needs of the world.

A crucial part of this journey is discovering your “voice,” your unique contribution to the world. What are your special gifts and talents? What sets you apart?

Here are some ideas to help you find your voice:

1. Identify Your Core Competencies: What do people consistently compliment you on? Make a list of your strengths and skills.

2. Look at the Needs Around You: Are you an entrepreneur? Identify a market gap before creating a product. Are you called to serve others? Find the people you want to reach before diving into extensive training.

3. Explore Your Passions: What truly excites you? What activities make you lose track of time? Consider the deeper meaning behind those desires.

4. Find like-minded people: Are there some people you could identify who could mentor you, who know you. Really know what makes you tick. Trusted friends make great sounding-boards.

Now, imagine these three circles overlapping in a Venn diagram. The sweet spot where your skills, the world’s needs, and your passions converge is a strong starting point for exploring your calling.

This is not a foolproof method, but it’s a practical framework to begin your exploration. Try different things that tap into all three areas. Do you find them fulfilling? Do they generate positive results? Can you realistically make a living doing them?

If the answers are positive and you feel a sense of peace, you’re on the right track. Keep experimenting, refine your approach, and trust the results you experience.

There’s no magic formula or guaranteed path. Some wait passively for their calling, while others take a purely self-driven approach. Neither is ideal.

The truth is, you have a choice. You can choose to courageously follow the path ahead, embracing the challenges and opportunities. It won’t always be easy, but it’s a far more fulfilling path than remaining stagnant.

Finding your calling is a paradox – a blend of need, passion, and skill.

Embrace this complexity, and you’ll be well on your way to a life of purpose and impact.