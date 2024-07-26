Parents face phone dilemma

New research commissioned by tech company HMD (Human Mobile Devices) has found 11 is the average age when a parent hands over a smartphone to their child for the first time – but many confessed they wished they had waited longer.

The worldwide survey of 10,000 parents from across Australia, the UK, US, India and Germany has found more than half of those questioned said they regret exposing their child to a smartphone at such a young age. A third of those who responded cited the claimed negative effects of the device and changes in personality as the key reasons for this.

Concerns have been raised consistently about the impact social media apps, which often go hand-in-hand with smartphones, have on children.

Seventy percent of parents questioned said their smartphone-free childhood meant they engaged more with their family – however, it is quality time their children don’t experience: Fifty fiver percent said their child’s phone use is a source of big arguments.

With more than half of parents agreeing smartphones can have a positive impact on their children and benefit them educationally – including allowing them to keep in touch with friends – parents clearly face a dilemma.