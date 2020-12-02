  • Home
    "The book I had to write"
    “The book I had to write”
    What do we know about who wrote the letters in the name of the apostles?
    What do we know about who wrote the letters in the name of the apostles?
    Advent in a time of pandemic
    Advent in a time of pandemic
    Women in the New Testament: Six problem passages
    Women in the New Testament: Six problem passages
    Can Hope Come From Tragedy?
    Can Hope Come From Tragedy?
    Why do we create art?
    Why do we create art?
    Pursuing your dreams regardless of the opposition
    Pursuing your dreams regardless of the opposition
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Failure to launch or deliver
UTC to host 14th International Bonhoeffer Congress

The International Bonhoeffer Society has announced that the 14th International Bonhoeffer Congress will take place at United Theological College (UTC) in early 2024.

This marks the first time that the Congress will take place in the southern hemisphere.

Scholars, students, and other Christians from around the world will converge for the event, which takes place every four years.

The Congress has the working title ‘Crisis and Hope: Reading Bonhoeffer for Today.’

Among other things, it will explore the concept of Christian hope in the midst of the climate crisis, colonialism and its legacy, the problem of systematic racism, and the recent rise of authoritarianism. The Congress will also invite papers from all those engaging with Bonhoeffer’s theology and ethics.

UTC’s Dr Michael Mawson is one of the Congress’ organisers.

“It’s exciting to be able to host such a high profile international conference at UTC, and to have a chance to reflect on how Bonhoeffer’s insights and ideas can help with addressing the challenges facing the church and world today,” he said.

Ahead of the Congress, UTC will offer a Masters-level unit exploring the implications of Bonhoeffer’s work for today. Rev. Dr Mawson will teach ‘Who is Dietrich Bonhoeffer for us today?’ on Thursday nights during the first semester of 2021. The course will be taught at UTC Sydney and available online via Zoom.

‘Who is Dietrich Bonhoeffer for us today?’ runs on Thursdays from 6:30pm-9:30pm, from 4 March to 3 June 2021. For more information, and to enrol, visit United Theological College’s website.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

