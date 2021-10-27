  • Home
UTC intensive to explore Oceanic perspectives

UTC intensive to explore Oceanic perspectives

From 31 January to 4 February, Rev. Dr Jione Havea will run an intensive subject at United Theological College. The intensive explores the question, “What would hermeneutics and theologies look like when, in their (re)construction, native wisdoms are consulted and honoured?”

The subject will explore classic texts and ideas in theology that have emerged from Oceania.

Rev. Dr Havea a is a native pastor (Methodist Church in Tonga) and research fellow with Trinity Methodist Theological College (Aotearoa) and the Public and Charles Sturt University’s Contextual Theology Research Centre.

UTC’s Dr Michael Mawson said that, “Jione is one of the most prolific and creative theologians working in Oceania.”

“We’re excited to have him teaching an MTh subject at the United Theological College,” Dr Mawson said.

“And especially to have a subject focused on the complex relationship between Christianity and native wisdoms and practices. Expect the unexpected.”

The course is also open to anyone who would like to audit it, which involves attending classes but not needing to submit any assignments.

UTC also has discounted accommodation available.

Theologies and Hermeneutics of Oceania will run from 31 January to 4 February 2022. For more information, visit United Theological College’s official website.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

