US Millennials and Gen Z Drive Surge in Bible Engagement, New Report Finds

Bible reading is on the rise in the U.S.—and the biggest jump is coming from young adults, according to a new report from the American Bible Society.

The State of the Bible: USA 2025 report reveals that 41% of U.S. adults now read the Bible outside of church at least three times a year, up from 38% the previous year. That 3% increase translates to approximately 10 million more Americans engaging with Scripture, marking the first notable uptick in Bible use since 2021.

The most dramatic shift appears among millennials, with Bible use in that group rising by 29% in just one year. Gen Z also showed a measurable increase. This marks a significant reversal for both groups, which have historically been less engaged with religious practices compared to older generations.

Beyond frequency of reading, the report also tracks “Scripture engagement”—a broader measure that includes how much the Bible influences a person’s decisions, relationships, and worldview. Among Gen Z, Scripture engagement rose from 11% to 15%, while millennials saw an increase from 12% to 17%.

However, the findings come with some caveats. The report’s conclusions are based on a survey sample of 2,656 adults, a relatively small number from which to extrapolate broad generational trends—especially when noting a jump as large as 29%.

Still, researchers suggest the data points to a shift in spiritual interest among younger Americans, with curiosity about the Bible and its relevance in modern life gaining ground.

The full State of the Bible: USA 2025 report is available from the American Bible Society.