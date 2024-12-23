Uniting for Justice and Healing

For 30 years, the Uniting Church has been in Covenant with the Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress (UAICC). This Covenant, grounded in honesty about our history and hope for the future, commits us to work for a just church and nation.

Since 2019, the Uniting Church has set aside the Sunday before 26 January as a time to reflect on the dispossession and ongoing injustices faced by Australia’s First Peoples, acknowledge our shared history, and renew our commitment to justice and healing. In this spirit, the Uniting Church invites us to mark the Day of Mourning on Sunday, 19 January.

This year, the official artwork for the Uniting Church Day of Mourning has been created by Guwa Koa and Kuku Yalanji woman Zoe Belle. Her work depicts the story of Christ’s presence among the First Peoples of these lands for generations. In her words:

“As a young Aboriginal woman, I show my honour for the sacrifices and heartbreak of my Elders, by seeking to grasp with both hands, all of the opportunities that have been hard fought for my benefit. I seek to know, and be comforted by the light of Jesus, and to let that light shine into the darkness of our daily struggles and suffering.

To explore Zoe’s artistic vision in depth and access worship resources produced by Muth arrak – Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress in the Uniting Church Queensland for the Day of Mourning, visit the official UCA Day of Mourning resource.

As the National Day of Mourning on 26 January approaches, communities in Sydney and beyond will gather to honour First Nations cultures, reflect on our shared histories, and commit to building a united future. Here are some key events:

Where: Barangaroo Reserve, Hickson Road, Barangaroo

When: 25th January, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

On the evening of 25 January, Vigil: Truths invites participants to gather at Barangaroo Reserve to focus on on being heard, sharing knowledges and presenting First Nations visions for the future. At its core is the act of listening — listening to the many voices that will resonate across the land and waters on this night.

Where: Oversea Passenger Terminal, The Rocks

When: 26th January, 5:20 am – 5:40 am

At sunrise, the Sydney Opera House sails will glow with Aboriginal artwork, symbolising resilience and hope. This quiet moment, called Barabiyanga, celebrates the precious first light while reflecting on our nation’s unfolding story.

Where: Walumil Lawns, Barangaroo

When: 26th January, 7:30 am – 8:30 am

The WugulOra Ceremony, meaning “One Mob” in the Gadigal language, promotes understanding and reconciliation. At this event you will experience Gadigal culture through dance, storytelling, and song, including a bilingual performance of the Australian National Anthem in Eora and English.

Where: Victoria Park, Broadway, Gadigal Land

When: 26th January, 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

For over 20 years, the Yabun Festival has celebrated the survival of Aboriginal cultures. This vibrant event features live performances, community stalls, and discussions. For those unable to attend, tune in to the Yabun Festival live stream or listen on Koori Radio 93.7FM.

Where: Belmore Park, Gadigal Land

When: 26th January, 10:00 am

Organised by the Blak Caucus with guidance from Gadigal Elders, this protest and march is a space for truth-telling, resistance, mourning and solidarity.

Where: Pitt Street Uniting Church, Sydney

When: 26th January, 10:00 am

This special service will mark the Day of Mourning during Epiphany 3 and will focus on Christ’s presence among First Peoples and the call for justice and unity.