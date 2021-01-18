Uniting Church people recognised in 2021 Australia Day Honours List

Uniting Church people have been recognised in the 2021 Australia Day Honours List, for their contributions to the church and community.



The Governor-General, David Hurley, announced the 2021 Honours List, which features 845 names in total.

“The individuals we celebrate today come from all parts of our great nation and have served the community in almost every way conceivable,” he said.



“They’re diverse and unique but there are some common characteristics, including selflessness, commitment and dedication.”

“Recipients have not put their hand up to be recognised. Most would consider the achievements that they are being recognised for to be ‘ordinary’ or just what they do. Therein is the great strength of our system – recipients in the Order of Australia have been nominated by their peers, considered by an independent process and, today, recognised by the nation.”

The Governor-General stressed the importance of all Australians nominating individuals from their own community for recognition.

Uniting Church people who have been recognised in the NSW and ACT Synod are listed below.

Mrs Norma Catherine COWPER, Port Macquarie NSW 2444

For service to the community through a range of roles.

Member, Angels Group, Port Macquarie Uniting Church, 2007-2017.

Mr Graeme Phillip CROFTS, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450

For service to the community of Coffs Harbour

Coffs Harbour Uniting Church: Soup Kitchen Volunteer, since 2006. Chair, Soup Place Committee, since 2013.

Mr Gordon Raymond DRUITT, Griffith NSW 2680

For service to the rice growing sector, and to the community.

Volunteer, Griffith Uniting Church.

Mr Eric EASTERBROOK, Emu Plains NSW 2750

For service to the community, particularly to war widows and their families.



Uniting Church: Chairman, Property Committee, Emu Plains. Volunteer Bus Driver, Uniting Church Edinglassie Retirement Village Emu Plains, since 1985.

Mr Aldo FEDEL, Potts Point NSW 2011

For service to choral music as a conductor and director.

Conductor and Musical Director, Killara Uniting Church, 2007.

Mr Laurence Geoffrey GRAHAM, New Lambton NSW 2305

For service to surf lifesaving, and to the community.

Volunteer, Meals on Wheels, Adamstown Uniting Church, 1991-1999.

The Reverend Dr John Alexander PENDER, Berry NSW 2535

For service to the Uniting Church in Australia, and to education.



Uniting Church in Australia: Minister, Pymble Parish, 1998-2008. Warden, Centre for Ministry, 1990 -1997.

Religious Education: Dean of Students/Lecturer, United Theological College, Sydney, 1978-1990. Christian Educator, Board of Education, Uniting Church, NSW, 1978-1990. Christian Educator, Presbyterian Church of Victoria, 1972-1977.

Newington College: Deputy Chair, 2002-2013. Leader, Staff Care Committee, 2008-2013. Council Member, 1997-2013. Former President, Parents and Friends Association. Former Parent Representative, Parents and Friends Association.

Mr Bexon WHANG, Wahroonga NSW 2076

For service to veterans of the Korean War.

Cheil Korean Uniting Church: Elder.

More information about the Order of Australia is available at the Governor-General’s official website.