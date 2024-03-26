Uniting Church members to walk for Gaza ceasefire

On 6 April in Sydney members of the Uniting Church will join a walk as part of the Global Gaza Ceasefire pilgrimage.

This is intended as a Lenten prayer walk rather than a protest, walking the length of Gaza in solidarity with calls for a ceasefire. 6 April is within the Orthodox Lenten period.

The four aims of the movement are, ‘Enduring and Sustained Ceasefire’, ‘Immediate flow of life saving food, water, aid, fuel and humanitarian assistance,’ ‘Release of all hostages – both the Israeli hostages held by Hamas – and the Palestinian hostages held in the Israeli prison system,’ and ‘End of occupation so a just-peace can begin.’

Event organisers also intentionally names that there is no place for anti-semitism or islamaphobia at the event.

Members of Uniting Church communities aim to join this walk (including members of Engadine, Parramatta, Hope, Leichhardt, and Balmain).

The walk will begin in St Leonard’s, cross the Harbour Bridge and end at St Mary’s Cathedral.

Rev. Dr Rebecca Lindsay is one of the Uniting Church members who will be joining the event.

“I, like many, have been confronted by the images of horrific destruction in Gaza,” Rev. Dr Lindsay said.



“I have been worried and concerned by the rhetoric in some media and among some politicians that suggests that calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and enabling life for people who live there equates to supporting the 7 October attack by Hamas,” she said.



“I am concerned by the increase in both anti-Semitism and Islamaphobia within our communities.”

“I am engaging in the Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage because ongoing and escalating violence cannot bring a resolution to this conflict. I want to imagine a global community who spend more time creating the conditions for just peace than enabling violence and conflict.”



“The call from this movement is about seeking the flourishing of people in Gaza, but also across the whole of Palestine and Israel. In Lent and through Holy Week, Christians walk after Jesus who confronts injustice and calls us to shape our living in such a way as this.”

The event will take between two and a half and three hours. Participants will pray and sing during the walk. No political placards will be used.

The Sydney Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage Walk begins at 9am on 6 April at St Leonards railway station. For more information, visit the official website here.