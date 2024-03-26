Helping men navigate separation

Retired Uniting Church Minister Rev. Mark Beaton is soon starting a support group for recently separated men to navigate their experiences.

The idea came to him 2022 after he counselled a man who was going through separation.

“He then told a friend who was going through the same thing, so he started seeing me as well,” Rev. Beaton said.



“Before long I was counselling five men so I thought I should get them together and see if they might be able to help each other.”



“So I formed a group and set an agenda that focussed on a check-in and then from issues that I gathered from them I themed the fortnightly meetings on those issues. I then started bringing guests to share their stories (men who have had past experiences in breakup and men who had long term relationships) It seemed to be a winning formula. Unfortunately, I left the church I was using and stopped the group.”



“Iin mid 2023 I received God’s call again, so I started sending out information and made myself available to talk to men and the interest started to grow. That brings me up to this period where I am counselling a dozen men and the want for these men to gather was requested. I started a FB page and gave it the name “The Men’s Well” (from the previous group I ran).”

Rev. Beaton told Insights he has two main goals: To help men manage their reactions with the pain and frustration they go through in separation, divorce, and death of a partner, and to help curb domestic violence.

“There is reconciliation available for all those who have the capability to own their emotions and the group plays an important role in supporting and encouraging men to accept what’s happening today for them,” he said.



“As a minister, my hope is that they will have a spiritual intervention and want reconciliation at a divine level.”

“I am planning to recommence the group on 23 April and it will be held at 7pm at Northern Illawarra Uniting Church. I encourage men and women to join and follow “The Men’s Well” on Facebook or they can contact me personally on my email (mark.beaton2@gmail.com).”

“I am doing this for the sole reason that I believe and feel a calling from God. I have been affirmed to have gifting in these situations and as a retired minister I am committed to using the gifts God has blessed me with.”