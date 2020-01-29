Uniting Church members honoured on Australia Day

The Australia Day 2020 Honours List recognises a diverse range of contributions and service across all fields.



Uniting Church members were among the outstanding and inspirational Australians to be recognised in the Australia Day 2020 Honours List. Congratulations to all Honours recipients recognised for their contribution to the wider community.

Uniting Church Synod of NSW/ACT members who received honours on the day are listed below.



MEMBER (AM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA

Mr Allan Thomas Haggarty, Griffith NSW

For significant service to the community through a range of roles.

Supporter, Growing Together in Marriage Program, Uniting Church, 1989-1999.

MEDAL (OAM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA

Mr Kenneth Bruce Adams, Bowral NSW



For service to the community of the Southern Highlands, and to the plumbing industry.



Mrs Diana Joy Alexander, Lockhart NSW



For service to education, and to the community of Lockhart.

Mrs Rebecca Andrews, SouthMaroota NSW



For service to the community of West Papua, and to equestrian organisations.



Mrs Rhonda Margaret Langford, Moss Vale NSW



For service to music, and to education.

The Reverend Albert William Rosier Galston NSW



For service to the Uniting Church of Australia, and to the community.

Mr William George Warburton, North Tamworth NSW

For service to the community of Tamworth.