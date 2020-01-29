  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Meet Matthew
    Meet Matthew
    Recovery from fires-another perspective
    Recovery from fires-another perspective
    Will Australia’s bushfires lead to climate action?
    Will Australia’s bushfires lead to climate action?
    Faith amidst the fire
    Faith amidst the fire
  • Reviews
    A fearless depiction of faith on film
    A fearless depiction of faith on film
    Bad Boys: Going In Style
    Bad Boys: Going In Style
    Real heroism
    Real heroism
    A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
    A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Uniting Church members honoured on Australia Day

Uniting Church members honoured on Australia Day

The Australia Day 2020 Honours List recognises a diverse range of contributions and service across all fields.

Uniting Church members were among the outstanding and inspirational Australians to be recognised in the Australia Day 2020 Honours List. Congratulations to all Honours recipients recognised for their contribution to the wider community.

Uniting Church Synod of NSW/ACT members who received honours on the day are listed below.

MEMBER (AM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA

Mr Allan Thomas Haggarty, Griffith NSW

For significant service to the community through a range of roles.

Supporter, Growing Together in Marriage Program, Uniting Church, 1989-1999.

MEDAL (OAM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA

Mr Kenneth Bruce Adams, Bowral NSW

For service to the community of the Southern Highlands, and to the plumbing industry.

Mrs Diana Joy Alexander, Lockhart NSW

For service to education, and to the community of Lockhart.

Mrs Rebecca Andrews, SouthMaroota NSW

For service to the community of West Papua, and to equestrian organisations.

Mrs Rhonda Margaret Langford, Moss Vale NSW

For service to music, and to education.

The Reverend Albert William Rosier Galston NSW

For service to the Uniting Church of Australia, and to the community.

Mr William George Warburton, North Tamworth NSW

For service to the community of Tamworth.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
0
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top