  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Women and the early church
    Women and the early church
    What do we know about who wrote the letters attributed to Paul?
    What do we know about who wrote the letters attributed to Paul?
    The lectionary: ordering the liberty of the preacher
    The lectionary: ordering the liberty of the preacher
    Who are the Samaritans?
    Who are the Samaritans?
  • Reviews
    Pursuing your dreams regardless of the opposition
    Pursuing your dreams regardless of the opposition
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
UCASE: Taking action on climate change

UCASE: Taking action on climate change

Uniting Church Action for Society and Environment (UCASE) social justice group formed around 18 months ago. Despite COVID-19, the group remains active and has further plans to advocate on a number of key issues in 2021.

The group is comprised of people from Uniting Churches in North West Sydney, including Epping, Eastwood, West Epping, and Beecroft. UCASE started around 18 months ago and meets every two months to discuss updates on three focal areas. These include climate/environment, refugees, and reconciliation.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has remained active, meeting via Zoom and Facebook. It continues to grow, with its Facebook group including the Uniting Church President and a former President.

UCASE has remained connected and responsive. On 6 June, for example, the group managed to quickly put together a small, silent vigil on Epping Bridge, standing at 4:32 pm to acknowledge 432 Indigenous deaths in custody.

Phil Chapple is a scientist, and one of UCASE’s members. He is specially engaged in the topic of climate and provides the group with regular updates on Australia’s climate change policy, as well as what they can do in their own lives to live more sustainably.

He says that the complexity of climate science meant that people had often misunderstood climate change as a topic.

“As a scientist, I have closely followed the scientific discussion about climate change for many years,” he said.

“The predictions of scientists are based on the laws of physics (the effects of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere); they aren’t merely matters of opinion, although it’s complicated and there are large uncertainties. Generally, the predictions of climate scientists over the last three or four decades have been correct – within the uncertainties of their climate models.”

“As Christians, we have a duty to stand for the truth, to care for creation and to protect vulnerable people. Climate change will disproportionately affect the poor – those dependent on agriculture or the ocean for their livelihoods, those living in tropical areas that may become unbearably hot, and those who live close to sea level. Climate change is therefore a social justice issue. Christ calls us to action.”

During their relatively short time as a group, UCASE has already become well and truly active. In 2021 group aims to meet with their local member of parliament, the Member for Bennelong, John Alexander.

Mr Chapple told Insights that any other churches looking at launching similar groups should do so.

“If you have people in your church who are passionate about social justice issues, go for it,” he said.

“Focus on the issues of your passions and interests. Together, in God’s strength, we can make the world a better place!”

For more information on UCASE, visit their Facebook page here.  

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

In an interview published last week, NSW.ACT Moder…
Mission Australia’s new Youth Survey Report 2020 h…
Today is #WorldChildrensDay. The National Safe Chu…
Are you looking for new ways of "doing church" in…
#wednesdaywisdom "No temptation has overtaken you…
The Educator’s sixth annual Innovative Schools lis…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top