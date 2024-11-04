Trump wins landmark second term

Donald Trump has been named President Elect for the second time, after the Associated Press (AP) called the result on Wednesday evening, Australia time.

Mr Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, who won 295 electoral votes at the time of writing.

In a victory speech, he told supporters America would be, “bigger, better, bolder” during his second term in the White House.

Vice President Harris condeded defeat mere hours ago in a graceful and heartfelt speech saying for those who are despairing to not lose hope saying in her closing remarks: “I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case. But here’s the thing, America, if it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant, brilliant billion of stars. The light, the light of optimism, of faith, of truth and service. HU (Hudson University). And may that work guide us, even in the face of setbacks toward the extraordinary promise of the United States of America.”

Watch her concession speech here.

The result saw the Republican candidate win key battleground states Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. It came despite close polls and months of campaigning.

As is often the case with US politics, both candidates sought to reach voters with appeals to their faith.

Mr Trump made an election promise to renew the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives, which he abolished during his first term, but was reinstated under President Biden. Mr Trump said during the campaign that America needs to “protect religious values” and claimed that the nation is becoming “less based on religion than it was 25 or 50 years ago.”



For her part, Kamala Harris joined Black churches on Sundays as part of the “Souls to the Polls” initiative, aimed at increasing voter turnout among Black Christians. Vice President Harris emphasised that America faced a choice between “chaos and hate” or a country marked by “freedom, compassion, and justice.”

Mr Trump’s election comes despite his conviction in a criminal case in May. He is yet to be sentenced. In a separate civil case in April 2023, a judge found Mr Trump likely sexually assaulted writer E J Carroll and was liable to pay Ms Carroll damages. According to Politico’s Kylie Cheney and Erica Orden, “his victory virtually guarantees that he will never face serious legal accountability for an avalanche of alleged wrongdoing.”

Mr Trump has vowed to fire special counsel Jack Smith “within two seconds” if Mr Smith has not already resigned by inauguration day. He has also promised to introduce the largest mass deportation of migrants in US history, but has been scant on details as to how such a policy would work. He also promised early in the campaign to end taxes on tips.

During the campaign, Mr Trump found himself at points needing to clarify his stances, including on the hot button political issue of abortion. After initially suggesting he would vote in favour of a plebiscite looking to extend Florida’s six-week limit on terminations, he later backtracked, arguing the proposal on the ballot was “extreme.”

Proposals to enshrine abortion in law, or to safeguard access, were included on the ballot in ten states.

The measures passed in seven, including Missouri, Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, and Montana. Nevada voters approved an amendment but will need to pass it again it 2026 for it to take effect.

Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota defeated similar constitutional amendments, and left bans in place.

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States in January.

Jonathan Foye is a freelance journalist and academic.