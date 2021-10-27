  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What does it mean to be Protestant in the Contemporary World??
    What does it mean to be Protestant in the Contemporary World??
    The Challenge of COVID-19 to Social Ethics As We Know Them
    The Challenge of COVID-19 to Social Ethics As We Know Them
    Interfaith prayer service marks International Day of Peace
    Interfaith prayer service marks International Day of Peace
    Prayers in the leadup to the United Nations Climate Change Conference
    Prayers in the leadup to the United Nations Climate Change Conference
  • Reviews
    A refreshing take on the superhero genre
    A refreshing take on the superhero genre
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Tree Planting for COP26 Global Day of Action in Orange.

Tree Planting for COP26 Global Day of Action in Orange.

People from Orange Uniting Church, supported by ECCO Orange, marked Saturday, 6 November’s COP26 Global Day of Action for Climate Change by planting a shade tree. Chalk art, a poster and letters to local Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, and the Prime Minister were also signed. 

The letters call on the government to take more affirmative action for climate change. Notably

  • – Proactively move to 100% publicly owned renewable energy by 2030
  • – No new fossil fuels and no gas-led recovery, as methane is worse than CO2 for global warming impact.
  • – Transition plan now for climate jobs, retraining, public services and liveable welfare
  • – Global solidarity with First Nations – Indigenous-led land management, jobs on country, Santos off Gamilaraay land
  • – Climate jobs, not nuclear subs – no to the AUKUS deal – no shift to nuclear power.

Mrs Bev Rankin from the Uniting Church said they took action in solidarity with Uniting Climate Action Network in Sydney.

“As a church, we believe that we have been given the responsibility to care for the earth and to love those neighbours who will be most impacted by climate change. Many of the Pacific Islands and less developed nations like India carry a larger burden of the impact of climate change. As people with an affluent lifestyle in Australia, we need to be leading the way, not lagging behind.”

Bev Rankin, Orange Uniting Church 

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

On Sunday 31 October, Berry Uniting Church was pre…
Have a look at the Lectionary Reflections for Nove…
As NSW opens back up again post #lockdown, Rev. Ph…
Tuvaluan Maina Talia a doctoral student who is res…
“The Gathering Place is a remarkable design and wi…
A November intensive course at United Theological…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top