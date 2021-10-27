Tree Planting for COP26 Global Day of Action in Orange.

People from Orange Uniting Church, supported by ECCO Orange, marked Saturday, 6 November’s COP26 Global Day of Action for Climate Change by planting a shade tree. Chalk art, a poster and letters to local Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, and the Prime Minister were also signed.

The letters call on the government to take more affirmative action for climate change. Notably

– Proactively move to 100% publicly owned renewable energy by 2030

– No new fossil fuels and no gas-led recovery, as methane is worse than CO2 for global warming impact.

– Transition plan now for climate jobs, retraining, public services and liveable welfare

– Global solidarity with First Nations – Indigenous-led land management, jobs on country, Santos off Gamilaraay land

– Climate jobs, not nuclear subs – no to the AUKUS deal – no shift to nuclear power.

Mrs Bev Rankin from the Uniting Church said they took action in solidarity with Uniting Climate Action Network in Sydney.

“As a church, we believe that we have been given the responsibility to care for the earth and to love those neighbours who will be most impacted by climate change. Many of the Pacific Islands and less developed nations like India carry a larger burden of the impact of climate change. As people with an affluent lifestyle in Australia, we need to be leading the way, not lagging behind.”

Bev Rankin, Orange Uniting Church