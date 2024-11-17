Transforming Communities Through Music and Worship

On the weekend of 9th & 10th November, over 30 creative writers gathered to begin the journey toward the next collection of songs for Synod 2025. With guest mentors David Gungor from The Brilliance, and Jonny Robinson from CityAlight, creatives delved into what it means to write for their congregations and communities. They explored insights and techniques fused with the call to be bold and courageous in the prophetic, while embracing simplicity. This workshop was not only a space to refine songwriting skills, but also a moment to reflect on the deeper purpose of music in worship: to create songs that invite transformation, connection, and spiritual depth.

As Nia Peeples reminds us, “Life is a moving, breathing thing. We have to be willing to constantly evolve. Perfection is constant transformation.” This philosophy resonates deeply within the creative process of songwriting. Just as life is in perpetual motion, so too is music—constantly shifting, growing, and evolving. In this context, songwriting becomes an act of transformation, both for the artist and the community they serve.

Music as a Catalyst for Transformation

David Gungor, a key figure in The Brilliance, shared insights into the creative process during the workshop, emphasising the transformative nature of songwriting. “Songwriting is a process of discovery. I don’t always know where a song is going when I start writing it, but there’s something beautiful in letting the process reveal things about God and about myself,” Gungor explained. His words reflect the ongoing journey of creativity, where music serves as a medium not only for self-expression but for spiritual discovery. It is this openness to transformation that allows music to connect deeply with listeners and foster an atmosphere of worship.

Gungor also touched on the importance of simplicity in songwriting, noting, “Some of the most powerful songs are the simplest ones. It’s not always about complexity, but about being able to create space for people to connect with God.” In worship, simplicity is often what allows a congregation to join together in a shared experience, while depth is found in the lyrics that guide people toward truth and reflection.

Theological Integrity and Accessibility in Worship Music

Jonny Robinson, a key member of the Australian worship band CityAlight, echoed similar themes in his discussion on songwriting. He believes that music for the church should be theologically rich and accessible for the congregation. “When we write songs for the church, we’re thinking about songs that point people to Christ and the gospel in a way that they can grab hold of,” Robinson said.

For Robinson and his team, songwriting is an act of service to the church—helping the congregation sing songs that reflect truth and the gospel message.

He also emphasised the collaborative nature of songwriting. “Songwriting is a team effort for us. We often work with different people, different voices, and different perspectives. It’s about crafting something together that is bigger than any one person’s idea.” This resonates with the spirit of collaboration that is central to the Uniting Creative initiative. The creative hubs, workshops, and upcoming album project for Synod 2025 are all designed to foster collaboration between artists and musicians, empowering them to work together and create something that serves the broader mission of the church.

Voices from the Creative Community

The transformative power of music is not just theoretical—it is lived out in real-time by those who participate in these creative workshops. One creative writer reflected on their experience, saying, “I was fortunate to participate in Saturday’s workshop with David Gungor. This intimate workshop was encouraging to me as a singer/songwriter. Hearing the things people are working on, and being able to build knowledge, experience and relationships is a beautiful way to not only express our art but be an integral part of the church as a whole.” – Elizabeth Plant

Another participant shared their experience, saying, “The time together was a gift to us as individuals and a collective of musicians, to be nourished and nurtured in our own craft and faith adventures. I left feeling empowered to look towards my next steps in what it is to foster my own strengths in music and to offer them to collaborate with others and see what honour and play we can serve the broader church with.” – Kirrily Mann

“Having David with us over the past few days has been such an encouragement to song writers within the Uniting Church. He is an exceptional artist – but more importantly a genuinely curious and kind soul, grounded in the story Jesus. David challenged us to embrace the power of artistic expression to move us toward greater empathy for others, genuine hope in the reconciling power of God and ‘joy in the middle of a crazy storm.’ Such an inspiring time as we look towards our next album.”- Glen Spencer

These testimonials highlight the deep personal and communal impact of the creative workshops, where participants not only grow as artists but also as members of a larger, collaborative church community.

Uniting Creative Collaboration: Building Stronger Communities

In addition to the Transforming Communities album project in 2025, the Uniting Creative initiative is also establishing COLLAB studios across the Synod. These hubs will serve as spaces where local artists and musicians can gather to co-create, share ideas, and support one another in their artistic ministries. Through these hubs, the Uniting Church hopes to foster an inclusive, collaborative spirit where artists can grow together and develop projects that respond to the needs of their specific communities.

By offering these creative spaces, Uniting Creative is not only nurturing the artistic gifts of individuals but also strengthening the relationships within local congregations and the wider church community. The COLLAB studios will serve as incubators for new ideas, a place where the next generation of creative leaders can be mentored and empowered.

Empowering Creative Leaders

To support this growing movement of creative ministry, Uniting Creative is also launching a centralised online platform. This platform will allow creatives to share music, videos, worship resources, and more, helping artists and churches stay connected and inspired. Additionally, Uniting Creative is developing training pathways for worship leaders through the Enliven course, which will equip participants with the theological, practical, and leadership skills needed to lead vibrant, mission-driven worship.

A Call to Action: Join the Transformation

As we look ahead to Synod 2025, the Transforming Communities project invites all artists, musicians, worship leaders, and congregants to participate in this exciting journey. Together, we can create something beautiful and transformative, reflecting the diversity and vitality of our Uniting Church community. The ultimate goal is to help people encounter the gospel through music, to engage in worship that inspires spiritual growth, and to build deeper connections both with God and one another.

Through creativity, collaboration, and the power of music, we can participate in the ongoing transformation of our communities, using our gifts to bring about change and live out the mission of the church.

To get involved with Uniting Creative – contact Tash.