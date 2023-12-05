Tis the Time to Revisit the Christmas Classics

Part of the fun in the lead up to Christmas lies in the ability to indulge in the same movies repeatedly and bask in the tunes of familiar carols. The consistent festive atmosphere and the accompanying sense of nostalgia help us get in the mood. So strap in, those holiday classics can be added to your holiday cheer.

Have you reached a point where you can recite Kevin’s pizza order from Home Alone ($11.80)? Check.

Have you unravelled the Grinch’s plot and realised that claymation classics are only 40 minutes long? Check.

Can you flawlessly recite the script of Die Hard? Double-check.

Thanks to the era of streaming, these films are readily available for curated Christmas enjoyment. So, here’s our curated list of movies worthy of a revisit during this holiday season.

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Jimmy Stewart stars in this lesser-known, heartwarming holiday film, a romantic comedy that loosely inspired Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan’s tale in “You’ve Got Mail.” Set in a gift shop, the film follows the unlikely love story of two coworkers who, unbeknownst to each other, are anonymous pen pals. Can Christmas retail magic bring them together?

The Family Stone (2005)

Featuring an all-star cast, this film delves into serious topics like racism, parenting, career choices, homosexuality, unhappy relationships, and terminal illness. Uncomfortable yet authentic, it mirrors the complexities of many family gatherings during Christmas. Ultimately, it tells the story of a loving family staying strong despite individual challenges.

The Bishop’s Wife (1947)

This warm classic, starring Cary Grant and Loretta Young, inspired the ’90s film “The Preacher’s Wife.” Grant’s portrayal of a Christmas angel is more believable, offering a spiritually moving narrative without the extravagant gospel choir.

Scrooged (1988)

Bill Murray takes on the role of Frank Cross, the Ebenezer Scrooge of TV executives, in this modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” With hilarious hijinks and a slightly spooky but redemptive storyline, it’s a festive treat with Carol Kane as a memorable Ghost of Christmas Present.

Die Hard (1988)

Bruce Willis takes an unconventional turn as an action hero in this ’80s classic where a hostage situation threatens Christmas plans. Make a fist with your toes and enjoy the action-packed festivities.

White Christmas (1954)

Often overlooked, this Christmas musical featuring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen is a tap-dancing, harmonising quartet’s journey to save a struggling lodge during a less-than-snowy holiday season. The answer? Dance and sing.

The Nativity Story (2005)

A go-to nativity film of recent years, this faithful retelling starring Keisha Castle Hughes and Oscar Issac celebrates the birth of our Saviour, recounting the flight from Herod and the journey to Bethlehem.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Despite its association with Halloween, this quirky Tim Burton tale features a chilly Christmas party climax. Johnny Depp’s character, with scissor hands and a big heart, creates life-sized ice sculptures in a festive, yet unconventional, holiday setting.

A Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The Muppets tackle Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with Gonzo narrating as Dickens, and Kermit and Miss Piggy portraying the Cratchits. Michael Caine even joins in as a cranky Mr. Humbug, making it a uniquely endearing holiday classic.

Meet Me In St Louis (1944)

This old-fashioned musical tells the story of a family moving away from home with a dash of romance and a backdrop of the World’s Fair. However, it’s Judy Garland’s tearful rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” that makes it a perfect addition to your holiday watchlist.

Honourable Mentions for Your Advent Viewing Guide: “Little Women” (original and reboot), “All I Want for Christmas,” “Gremlins,” “Batman Returns,” “Serendipity,” “To Grandmother’s House We Go,” “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” “The Holiday,” “While You Were Sleeping,” “Babes in Toyland,” and “Bells of St. Mary’s.”

Do you have a Christmas favourite? Comment below with your addition to the list.