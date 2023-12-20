“This is how I worship my God”: American Pastor charged for keeping church open to homeless people 

An American pastor has argued his church remained open to people experiencing homelessness as a religious measure, as he faces charges for allegedly violating a building code.

Chris Avell is the pastor of Dad’s Place in Bryan, Ohio. He was arraigned in court on 11 January local time for charges related to building code violations after he kept his church open to provide warmth and shelter.



Mr Avell pleaded not guilty and has launched a federal lawsuit and a motion to get a restraining order against city officials.



According to court documents, the building is zoned as Central Business. As such, people are not allowed to eat, wash clothes, or sleep inside.



In a December 2023 statement, the chief of the Bryan Police Department said that, “A reasonable amount of time was given for both the tenant and property owner to fix the issues.”



In an interview with local outlet the Village Reporter, Mr Avell said that the building was not serving as a “shelter, it’s a church.”

“We have put in things people can use, like a shower and a small ability to do laundry. Some who found this to be a home for them have stuck around.”



Mr Avell has reportedly said he will continue to keep his church doors open through the winter.



“This is what the word of God teaches … This is how I worship my God,” he told WTOL 11.



“This is what the word of God teaches, to take care of the widowed and orphaned. We have widows in our church. We’ve had people, who they may not be kids under the law, but they are orphans.”

The case is ongoing and Mr Avell is expected back to court within 30 days of his arraignment date.