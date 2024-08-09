The Islamic Perspective on Jesus

Rev. Dr Sathi Clarke virtually-delivered an insightful lecture on the topic “Jesus Within Islam” on 25th July. This lecture focused on how Jesus is viewed within the Islamic tradition and the implications for interfaith dialogue.

Rev. Dr Clarke shared his experiences of living in an inter-religious world, growing up in Chennai, India. He emphasised his commitment to understanding and respecting other faiths, which has been a significant part of his journey for over 20 years.

Rev. Dr Clarke outlined three principles inspired by Krister Stendahl, a New Testament scholar and Bishop of Stockholm, which guide his approach to inter-religious understanding:

1. Ask the adherents of that faith, not its enemies.

2. Don’t compare your best with their worst.

3. Leave room for holy envy (to find elements to emulate from other faith traditions)

These principles helped frame his exploration of Jesus within Islam, aiming for genuine understanding rather than comparison.

Rev. Dr Sathi Clarke structured the lecture into three sections, examining Jesus in Islam through the lenses of the Quran, the Hadith, and Muslim piety.

Jesus in the Quran

Rev. Dr Clarke highlighted that Jesus, or Isa, is one of the most mentioned prophets in the Quran, appearing in 90 verses. He is deeply respected and honoured, and many titles given to Jesus in Christianity are also found in the Quran. Clarke emphasised, “Every Muslim neighbour we have had any form of relationship with has deeply imbibed this notion that there is only honour, dignity, divine favour, and blessedness in this figure of Jesus.”

The Quran attributes several titles to Jesus, including Prophet (Messenger) of Allah, Son of Mary, Sign of God, Messiah, Word of God, Spirit of God, and Servant of Allah. In Islam, Jesus is considered one of the elite prophets, alongside Noah, Abraham, Moses, and Muhammad. Among the 124,000 prophets and 313 messengers in Islamic tradition, Jesus holds a special place. The Quran states, “He (Jesus) said, “I am Allah’s servant. He has given me the book and has made me a prophet.”” (19:30). Rev. Dr Clarke noted that while every messenger is a prophet, not all prophets are messengers, underscoring Jesus’ unique status.

Muslims revere Jesus as the “son of Mary” rather than the “Son of God.” The Islamic community follows strict monotheism, emphasising the oneness of God and rejecting any form of association or partnership with God. This fundamental aspect of Islamic theology influences how Muslims view Jesus and his role as a prophet. Rev. Dr Clarke noted, “For Muslims, the idea of God having a son is incompatible with their understanding of God’s absolute oneness.” Therefore, Muslims are called to love Jesus deeply but not to elevate him to divine status.

Muslims believe Jesus was conceived miraculously by God’s word delivered to Mary by the angel Gabriel. However, they do not believe Jesus was crucified. Instead, they hold that someone else took his place and that Jesus was taken up by God, to return at the end of time to defeat the Antichrist and judge humanity. This belief negates the need for atonement through crucifixion, a key difference from Christian theology. Clarke stated, “The parallels between Islam and Christianity should be drawn keeping in mind that Jesus and the Quran seem to hold together the purity of the revealed word that’s gifted to us, and Mary and Muhammad are parallel instruments through which the purity of the Quran and Jesus are gifted as God’s revelation.”

Jesus in Hadith

Hadith, a collection of words and deeds of Prophet Muhammad and early Muslims, serves as a secondary source of revelation to the Quran. It was passed orally for two centuries after Muhammad’s death and codified in written form only after the 9th or 10th century.

In the Hadith, Muhammad and Jesus are described as “brothers in faith.” “Allah’s messenger (Prophet Muhammad) said: “I am most close to Jesus, son of Mary, among all of mankind in this worldly life and the next life. They said: Allah’s Messenger, how is that? Thereupon he said: Prophets are brothers in faith, having different mothers. Their religion is one, and there is no apostle between us (between me and Jesus Christ).” (Abu Huraira, died 681 CE). Rev. Clarke emphasised that he uses such references from Hadith and the Quran to highlight the commonalities between Muslims and Christians. He criticised media portrayals that focus on superficial aspects of Muslim identity, urging people to see beyond these and recognise the shared faith and love for Jesus.

The Hadith also describes Jesus as untouched by Satan. It is believed that Satan touches every human at birth except Jesus, whom Satan failed to touch.

Jesus of Muslim Piety

Rev. Dr Clarke quoted Mahmoud Ayoub (1935-2001), Professor of Islamic Studies at Temple University, who distinguishes between Jesus of Islamic faith and Jesus of Muslim piety:

“For Islamic faith, Jesus, like Adam, is a special creation of God, but unlike Adam, he is free from sin. He is a ‘blessed’ and righteous servant of God, ‘high-honoured in this world and the next,’ and one of those who are nearest to God (Q. 3:45). For Muslim piety, Jesus is a model of true Islam, or total submission to God. He lived in God’s presence, free from all attachments to this world and its vain pleasures. He is the soul and solace for the poor and oppressed, and a stern reproach for the rich and greedy oppressors. For Sufis, the ‘friends of God,’ he is an example of true piety and trust in God, and through his gracious miracles, he embodies for all faithful Muslims God’s gift of life and healing.”

Rev. Dr Clarke stressed the importance of interfaith dialogue in fostering peace and understanding between different religious communities. He mentioned the efforts of the Uniting Church in promoting such dialogues and building bridges between faiths. He encouraged attendees to engage in respectful conversations, learn about each other’s traditions, and participate in shared community activities.

Rev. Dr Clarke suggested several practical steps to facilitate interfaith dialogue:

1. Education: Learn about each other’s religious texts and traditions.

2. Respectful Listening: Approach conversations with a willingness to listen and understand.

3. Shared Activities: Participate in joint community service projects to build relationships and trust.

