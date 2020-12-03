Youth, art, and the church

Have you ever asked yourself, What’s the importance of youth at church? What is so important? What is a church? Is it just a building? Why are they so important to us as Christians? How can I contribute to the church as a youth servant?

Youth service not only prepares young people to become future leaders, but allows them to contribute to the church. This is seen several times in the Bible, as young people are always used by God to do great things. For example, God used Timothy to pastor and lead the Ephesian church when he was a teenager. 1 Timothy 4:12 says, “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.”

In addition, there is much to be learned from the faith of a child. Matthew 18:2-4 says, “He called a little child to him, and placed the child among them. And he said: ‘Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whoever takes the lowly position of this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.’” Because of God’s heart for young people, it is important to recognise their value in today’s church.

There are a lot of activities to engage youth at church and to make them feel important at church. The importance of church is all about the service and the leadership. In the bible Hebrews 10:25 vocalises this: “Not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.” A Church is all about serving each other which 1 Peter 4:10-11 says: “As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace: whoever speaks, as one who speaks oracles of God; whoever serves, as one who serves by the strength that God supplies in order that in everything God may be glorified through Jesus Christ. To him belong glory and dominion forever and ever. Amen.”

Earlier this year, I did a wall art about the importance of communication which related to the importance of youth at church at the Uniting Church Synod office in Sydney. This wall art represents the connection between the people and the church and the freedom of this city and happiness of the people. It communicated a deeper meaning with the community and how a city can be a diverse way to bring people together in unity. Which is how youth churches make a difference within numerous communities, as it is a way of connecting with one another and being able to share that with another.



The differences in buildings signifies the diverse infrastructure of the city, and the square of colours were a unique touch that had emphasised on the different strokes to each building. The purpose of this wall art is to express how the city connects into the diverse community throughout it. With it how it relates to the importance of youth within each other and the church where it brings people together to celebrate God.

I started working on this wall art project between term three and term four, which took place in Uniting Church’s tenth floor(reception). This wall art project took me exactly two weeks to finish. This was a great opportunity that I had and I managed to achieve a lot during this project. Before this task got given to me I was apprehensive about this project as I doubted my abilities and didn’t know where or how to start this project.



I wasn’t sure how I was going to express the importance of this project and how to show my influence throughout it. Eventually, I realised that I was thinking too much in my head and let my creative abilities do the work, and I let myself immerse with the art I had created so fondly. After this project was completed I was proud of the art that I produced. I felt honoured that wall art had made an influence on me personally and made me realise what a wonderful city and country that I live in. It makes me proud that the city I depicted was my home and it welcomed diversity. Not only in the art my influence was shown but the determination and perseverance I had in myself throughout this experience.



My goal was to create a piece of art that made a difference and which may influence was shown. Although my confidence was not all there in the beginning I was proud of what I had created.

The Synod wanted me to design my own work which had a story behind it, that processed the communication and the service of this task. This wall art shows the importance of youth at church and shows the audience the communication and the service between the buildings and the people.

The connection between my wall art and the importance of youth at church is very much the same, as I share the same passion for the connection between the community within a service and the way that the wall art depicts throughout it.

Rita Guirguis is Insights’ Intern. Her wall art is visible on floor 10 of the Uniting Church’s Synod office.