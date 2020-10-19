  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What do we know about who wrote the New Testament Gospels?
    What do we know about who wrote the New Testament Gospels?
    Police called on sleeping Jesus statue
    Police called on sleeping Jesus statue
    God, plagues and pestilence – what history can teach us about living through a pandemic
    God, plagues and pestilence – what history can teach us about living through a pandemic
    Let us pray: Prayer in a pandemic
    Let us pray: Prayer in a pandemic
  • Reviews
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
    Is this one better than the original?
    Is this one better than the original?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
The House of Good: Study finds that churches promote the common good

The House of Good: Study finds that churches promote the common good

A new report commissioned by a British church buildings support charity has found that for every , the total social value of the UK’s church buildings is at least £12.4 billion: roughly equal to the total NHS spending in England on mental health in 2018.

The House of Good has highlighted the UK’s increasing reliance on church services including food banks, mental health counselling, and youth groups.

The report was commissioned the National Churches Trust, a British church buildings support charity. It found that churches provided £12.4 billion worth of essential social and economic support to local communities during the 12 months up until May 2020.

The report found that church buildings are a ready-made network of responsive hubs providing increasing levels of care and wellbeing to local communities throughout the UK. The majority of churches found a way to provide community support during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report argues that many of their buildings are under threat, as support for essential maintenance and repair from government and other funding bodies dries up.

Claire Walker is the  Chief Executive of the National Churches Trust.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, church buildings were placed in the same category as gyms and cinemas and forced to lock down,” she said.

“But for the most vulnerable in our society, the support church buildings offer is not a recreational choice – it’s an essential need – and lockdown served to highlight the increasing reliance of people on this support. These buildings have become our National Help Service. ”

George Stack is the Catholic Archbishop of England and Wales.

“Food Banks, Night Shelters, Lunch Clubs, Food Delivery, Community Centres, Advice and Counselling Sessions and so much else take place on church premises and in church halls,” he said.

“The challenges of maintaining church buildings and their work is greater than ever because of an increasing scarcity of resources.”

The detailed economic study measured the extent of the social and economic value the UK’s 40,300 church buildings provide to the nation and local communities. It examined church buildings open to the public and being used for Christian worship. This includes churches, chapels, meeting houses and church halls, but excludes cathedrals.

The study’s cost benefit analysis shows that for every £1 invested in church buildings there is a Social Return on Investment (SROI) of £3.74 UK.

Ian Robinson is the Alan Walker Lecturer at United Theological College. He told Insights that the report, was “narrow in its focus” and managed to gather “the low hanging fruit.”

“The impact of church goes way beyond,” Dr Robinson said.

He warned, however, that, “it doesn’t necessarily happen in unhealthy churches.”

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

#WednesdayWisdom "Dear God, if today I lose my hop…
Kicking off NOW, Molk and Ofa from the @ucapulse t…
Today is the International Day for the Eradication…
#savethedate Join Saltbush @4 this Sunday 18th Oct…
#WednesdayWisdom “Jesus looked at them and said, ‘…
Social media algorithms, artificial intelligence,…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top