The Guardian Quits X Saying it is Being Used to “Promote Hate Speech and Influence Politics”

The newspaper reported that it had been contemplating ending its use of X for some time due to “frequent exposure to disturbing content on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racist material.”

It specifically criticised Musk, noting that recent U.S. election events reinforced its perception of X as a “toxic” platform, with Musk actively using it to influence political discourse.

Musk was among the most prominent supporters of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and was recently appointed as one of two leaders of a new “government efficiency department.”

In an interview with Politico last month, outgoing EU Justice Commissioner Věra Jourová called Musk a “promoter of evil,” to which Musk responded by labelling her as “the epitome of banal, bureaucratic evil.”

The Guardian’s Wednesday statement clarified that its journalists would continue to use X for gathering news, though the platform would now play a “reduced role in promoting our work.”

In May, X (formerly Twitter) updated it’s content policy to allow users to “share consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behavior (sic), provided it’s properly labeled and not prominently displayed.”

This update information also prompted this masthead to quit the platform.

