    Synod hears Saltbush proposal
    No gift without its corresponding service
    Counting Dead Women: Domestic, Family and Intimate Partner Violence in Australia
    Counting Dead Women: Domestic, Family and Intimate Partner Violence in Australia
    Resurrecting sin to address Climate Change
    Resurrecting sin to address Climate Change
    “The exercise by men and women of the gifts God bestows upon them”: celebrating women in leadership in the Uniting Church
    “The exercise by men and women of the gifts God bestows upon them”: celebrating women in leadership in the Uniting Church
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
Synod hears Saltbush proposal

The Synod meeting has heard a proposal from the Saltbush rural ministry team.

Saltbush’s Rev. Tim Jensen, Rev. Mark Faulkner, and Rev. Geoff Wellington presented a proposal to Synod that outlined their agenda for the next few years.

The team presented a video to Synod featuring people who had participated in Saltbush’s ministry, including through online worship or ‘cafes’.

Dan from Dubbo said that Saltbush had helped maintain his connection to the church “during a time of isolation” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Synod meeting will decide on Saturday whether to “note the report, affirm Saltbush’s ongoing work, and endorse the Strategic Direction Plan”, subject to the Future Directions Synod Resourcing Framework being approved.

The final Synod 2021 meeting takes place on Saturday, 7 August. Insights will have full coverage.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

