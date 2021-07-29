Synod hears Saltbush proposal

The Synod meeting has heard a proposal from the Saltbush rural ministry team.

Saltbush’s Rev. Tim Jensen, Rev. Mark Faulkner, and Rev. Geoff Wellington presented a proposal to Synod that outlined their agenda for the next few years.



The team presented a video to Synod featuring people who had participated in Saltbush’s ministry, including through online worship or ‘cafes’.

Dan from Dubbo said that Saltbush had helped maintain his connection to the church “during a time of isolation” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Synod meeting will decide on Saturday whether to “note the report, affirm Saltbush’s ongoing work, and endorse the Strategic Direction Plan”, subject to the Future Directions Synod Resourcing Framework being approved.

The final Synod 2021 meeting takes place on Saturday, 7 August. Insights will have full coverage.