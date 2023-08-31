Synod Endorses Updated Walking Together Action Plan

The Synod has endorsed the second iteration of the Walking Together Action Plan.

The Synod’s Director for First Peoples Strategy and Engagement, Nathan Tyson, introduced the proposal.

Mr Tyson mentioned the progress that had been made since the last Synod meeting, including the first Walking Together theological conference, all Synod employees undergoing indigenous cultural competence training, and a new scholarship for an indigenous student to study theology.

The 2021 Synod agreed to adopt a plan to imbed the church’s commitment to First Australians across its business functions. This included creating a target for indigenous employees, the creation of traineeships for indigenous people, and for church congregations to foster relationships with indigenous organisations in their local area.



According to the proposal document, “The Walking Together Action Plan 2021-2023 has achieved some significant outcomes, including the establishment of the First Nations Resources page on the Synod website, the development of the First Peoples Theological Study Scholarship, the implementation of an MOU between UAICC Ministry Centres, Macquarie Darling Presbytery and the Synod, the participation of Uniting Church members in Survival Day events, the implementation of First Peoples educational sessions for Ministry Candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3, and the requirement for all Synod employees to complete online learning in the form of Aboriginal Cultural Capability modules.”

The proposal was for the Synod to endorse a draft strategy.

Deliberation in Discernment Groups clarified some sections of the Proposal, such as the percentage of Sales Proceeds that would go to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander projects across the organisation.

The Synod endorsed the proposal, which will be sent to the newly formed Synod Standing Committee to progress further.