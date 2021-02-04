Synod Climate Strategy conference speakers announced

On Saturday, 20 March the Synod Climate Strategy Future Directions conference will take place. This conference is an opportunity to consider what our priorities should be in the next phase of the Climate Strategy. What actions will make a difference?

And most importantly, what can we as a church contribute to this movement for a safer climate future and flourishing world for all?

To help us answer those questions we will learn from the passion, insight and experience of people both within and beyond our Uniting Church community.

Chris Gambian, Chief Executive of the Nature Conservation Council will paint the big picture of what it will take to get meaningful change on climate and what our church can do to help.



Thea Ormerod from the Australian Religious Response to Climate Change will speak to faith based action on climate and share ARRCC’s plans for the coming year.



We will learn from Pacific perspectives on the climate crisis as Rev. Dr Upola Luma Vaai, shares the insights from the Re-weaving the Ecological Mat project. Members of Christian Students Uniting will share what they have learned about action on climate including through support for the School Strike 4 Climate movement.

Rev. Tim Matton-Johnson, a retired Uniting Church Minister, First Nations person from Tasmania, and original Franklin River blockader, will speak to the long heritage of care for country practiced by Aboriginal people over thousands of years, and what we can learn from it.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be rejuvenated in your care for creation and together help shape the response we make to that call in this coming year- one that is shaping to be so significant for our shared climate future.

To register, go to the Eventbrite page.

More detailed information on the conference program will be available soon.

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact Jon O’Brien on 9407 3225 or joobrien@uniting.org.au