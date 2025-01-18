Sydney Alliance Calls Uniting Church Members to Pre-Election Assemblies

In March 2025, over 1,000 people from faith, union, and community organisations will gather for the Sydney and Hunter Community Alliance Federal Pre-Election Assemblies. These landmark events will bring communities together to seek public commitments from politicians on critical issues such as energy, climate, and housing. The Hon. Chris Bowen MP, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy, has confirmed his attendance at both assemblies, underscoring the importance of these conversations. Once again, the Uniting Church is preparing to play a vital role.

The Uniting Church’s involvement with the Sydney Alliance dates to 2007 when then-Moderator Rev. Niall Reid recognised the profound alignment between the Church’s vision—Moving with God, Transforming Communities—and the Alliance’s mission to build collective power for the common good. Reflecting on the Church’s decision to join, Rev. Niall described it as a divine calling to collaborate with unlikely allies, from unions to community groups, in pursuit of justice and equity.

Raul Sugunananthan, Community Organiser at Sydney Alliance, highlights that “Community organising is based on the premise that democracy works best when everyday people, through their organisations, engage with the decisions that affect them. If we are to tackle the crises of our time, civil society needs a seat at the table.” The assemblies are the culmination of years of relationship-building, listening to people’s stories, and identifying shared concerns. “Showing up and bringing people from our congregations is one-way Uniting Church members can contribute to this process,” says Raul.

Sydney and the Hunter are facing urgent challenges: the rising cost of living, escalating rental stress, and increasing climate impacts that are making homes and cities less liveable. The transition to renewable energy is crucial, but it must be paired with secure job opportunities for those in affected industries. These assemblies provide a platform for faith communities to influence the decision-making processes that shape these critical policies.

In previous campaigns, Uniting Church members were part of successful campaigns that led to the banning of “no grounds” evictions in NSW and secured substantial government investments for clean energy upgrades in social housing. These victories demonstrate the effectiveness of community-led advocacy in influencing policy and improving lives.

The assemblies will be dynamic, featuring personal testimonies, roll calls of participating organisations, and public commitments from political leaders.

The Hunter Community Alliance (HCA) Assembly will take place on Thursday, 6 March, at the Great Hall at University of Newcastle, from 6 pm to 8:30 pm. The Sydney Alliance (SA) Assembly follows on Thursday, 13 March, at the Morley Centre, Westmead, from 5.40pm to 7.40pm.

Recognising that the assemblies fall during Ramadan, the Sydney event will offer an optional Iftar meal, providing an opportunity for cultural exchange and solidarity with Muslim leaders breaking their fast.

Learn more about Sydney Alliance by visiting their website. You can Register for the Sydney Alliance (SA) Assembly here and the Hunter Community Alliance (HCA) Assembly here.