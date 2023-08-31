  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Love and hope, hospitality and harmony, overcoming evil with good (Romans 12; Pentecost 14A)
    Love and hope, hospitality and harmony, overcoming evil with good (Romans 12; Pentecost 14A)
    Turns out having faith and performing acts of kindness is good for your mental health
    Turns out having faith and performing acts of kindness is good for your mental health
    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
  • Reviews
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
  • News
  • Events
Home
Support for the Voice to Parliament referendum date

Support for the Voice to Parliament referendum date

Common Grace and other leaders across the country welcomed the announcement of the Voice to Parliament referendum date and encourages all Australians to engage their communities in gracious conversations in the final weeks before Saturday 14 October.

Common Grace is calling for a Yes vote on a referendum for a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous Voice to Parliament and a sustained Yes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander justice.

Common Grace National Director Gershon Nimbalker feels the urgency behind this pivotal moment we are facing as a nation.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to step forward together for reconciliation and  Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander justice,” he said.

“This will be an Australia that more fully reflects God’s desire to see all experience the goodness he intends.”

Wuthithi and Mabuiag Island woman and Common Grace Relationship and Storytelling Coordinator, Safina Stewart encourages us to be prepared before the referendum.

“When you get to the ballot box that day, I want you to have been informed, taken your prayer and discernment journey seriously, and considered what long-term impact your vote will have on the generations of Indigenous people and children to come,” she said.

“We have no more time to lose; it’s now. I don’t want to be discussing constitutional reform in the next 10, 20 or 30 years.”

“I want this work to be a blessing for our children, so our children of today can be the adults that springboard from this historical moment on Saturday 14 October. I want them to be the generation living in the hope we’ve been able to set up for them today.”

Gomeroi woman and Common Grace Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Justice Coordinator, Bianca Manning, extends an invitation to all Australians to seek justice alongside Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

“As Aboriginal people, we can’t escape the path of seeking justice; our lives, families and communities depend on it,” she said. 

“We invite you to join us on this challenging but beautiful journey of pursuing justice and God’s goodness, walking with us, listening deeply and speaking out in your communities.”

Each of us has a crucial role to play in speaking out in our communities and networks to ensure a referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is successful.

The Uniting Church in NSW and the ACT has joined with Common Grace in celebrating the opportunity to affirm a Voice to our National Parliament.

“Voting Yes to the Voice is an echo of the gospel which invites us towards justice, through reconciliation with those around us, especially those we have harmed, those we have not served well, those we have tried to airbrush from our consciences and our history,” said Moderator Rev. Simon Hansford.

In an opinion piece for Sight online, Rev. Tim Costello backed the Voice.

“Enough of the discredited line that to stand up to injustice is divisive, dangerous and unwise,” he wrote.

“Four in five Indigenous Australians are asking for a voice, and Christians represent a larger share of the Indigenous population than the population at large. Let’s heed the lessons of history, from Botany Bay to Uluru. Let’s raise our voices for Amazing Grace, but let’s not fail the true test for our generation.”

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top