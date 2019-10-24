  • Home
    In defence of the Pharisees: on humility and righteousness
    What does it mean to pray?
    Looking at biblical ‘inspiration’
    Men’s Sheds and the Tools for Better Mental Health
    Christmas romance and redemption
    Unwriting the past and rewriting the future
    Why do we have to suffer?
    A Memorable Joke
State of Emergency declared, as fires reach catastrophic point

A state of emergency has been declared in New South Wales, as bushfires are burning in several locations across the state.

Catastrophic conditions are expected in major regions, with the NSW RFS saying that fires are “expected to be worse than originally forecast. ”

These regions include Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter, Illawarra, and Shoalhaven.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has issued advice for people in fire affected zones during catastrophic conditions:

  • Leave bush fire prone areas the night before or early in the day – do not just wait and see what happens;
  • Make a decision about when to leave, where to go, how to get there and when to return;
  • Leave early.

Three people have lost their lives in the fires, more than 40 people have been injured, and more than 150 homes have been destroyed.

Ecumenical chaplains are staffing as many as 15 evacuation centres across the mid and far north coast, and the northern tablelands.

A state wide total fire ban is in place.

Moderator of the NSW and ACT Synod, Rev. Simon Hansford told Insights that there were a number of ways people could help during the bushfires.

“Typically, people are asking how they can help,” he said.

“We of course, want people to pray.”

“We need people to offer financial support as they are able, to the The Moderator’s Appeal or to the RFS or similar.”

“We also acknowledge this is the new normal. Advocacy for structural change regarding global warming would also be a much-needed help. ”

The Moderator’s Appeal distributes funds to those affected by the fires.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

