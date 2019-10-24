Prayer for those involved in bushfires

God of life and death,

our prayers today are where our hearts and minds

have been during these last days

and where they have been drawn so early in this season;

with those communities and individuals

whose lives have been damaged

in differing ways by the bushfires.

We pray for all those who have been affected;

for the families and friends of those who have been killed.

We pray for those who are missing,

for their safety, for the fears of those who love them;

bring each one home safe, we pray.

We pray for those who have been injured and survived:

for physical and emotional trauma;

for the fear and helplessness experienced;

for the anger and frustration at the injustice

of unavoidable disaster.

We pray for those who have lost their home and property

or are facing such loss:

for those who have been forced to leave

their memories and belongings;

for the fear & disorientation of all involved;

Heal them from their nightmare memories.

We are aware of those who have lost stock,

or are watching their stock suffer

sometimes with inevitable consequences;

we are conscious of those

who are struggling to find feed and water

for the stock under their care.

We pray for all involved in fighting the fire:

for our Rural Fire Service and their leadership

and all those we know and those we do not know;

we pray for courage in a place of fear;

for new strength in the face of exhaustion;

for people who have travelled distances

in order to resource those who experience fatigue.

We pray for all who offer support and care at this time:

for the various agencies, churches and community groups;

for disaster response chaplains;

for government services as they are activated;

for friends and neighbours, known and unknown;

for providing a shoulder upon which to lean, or weep;

we give thanks too,

for the generosity of many, in small and large ways,

to those who are struggling.

We are mindful of the days, weeks and months ahead,

for many dangerous days yet to come,

for seasons of recovery and rebuilding,

of homes, farms, lives and communities;

we pray for strength, courage, patience and hope

as grieving continues,

as frustrations rise

and inevitable changes occur.

We pray, too, knowing that we are entering a harsher climate,

less predictable and more volatile;

as we care for each other, help us to care for your creation,

to be worthy stewards and advocates

of all which you have made.

Keep us faithful and alert in our praying and our action

In the name of Jesus Christ, Amen.



The Moderator, Rev. Simon Hansford